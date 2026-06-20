Sal Stewart ties career high with six RBIs and Reds rout Yankees 10-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Sal Stewart tied a career high with six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds pulled away for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sal Stewart tied a career high with six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds pulled away for a 10-2 rout of the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The rookie gave the Reds the lead with a two-run double in the third off Will Warren (7-2) and lifted a sacrifice fly during a four-run fifth that followed a fielding error by New York first baseman Ben Rice.

Stewart capped his day with a bases-clearing double in the eighth that expanded Cincinnati’s lead to 9-1.

He also drove in six on April 15 against the San Francisco Giants.

Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer in the fifth as the Reds won for the sixth time in 17 games without Elly De La Cruz, who began a minor league rehab assignment on Friday.

Rookie Edwin Arroyo had four hits and reached base five times as the Reds finished with 15 hits.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (4-5) allowed one run and five hits in five-plus innings.

The Reds scored four unearned runs in the fifth off Warren after Rice could not catch shortstop Anthony Volpe’s throw to first base on Arroyo’s grounder.

After the error and Stewart’s fly ball, Steer hit a 2-1 sinker into the left field seats for a 6-1 lead.

Abbott loaded the bases on two singles and a walk in the fifth but got out of the inning by getting a called third strike on Paul Goldschmidt that was upheld via ABS after the Yankees challenged.

Goldschmidt homered in the first for the Yankees, who fell to 10-6 since losing Aaron Judge to a fractured right rib.

New York went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position in its most lopsided loss of the season.

Warren allowed six runs — two earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Up Next

Cincinnati RHP Chase Burns (8-1, 2.01 ERA) faces New York RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57) on Sunday.

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