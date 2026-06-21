Ryan Kreidler has 3 hits, Twins rally to beat Diamondbacks 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Jackson’s single tied the game in the seventh and the go-ahead run scored on an error,…

PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Jackson’s single tied the game in the seventh and the go-ahead run scored on an error, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The rally spoiled the major-league debut of Arizona’s José Cabrera. Called up to make the start Sunday, the 24-year-old Dominican held the Twins to three hits in five-plus innings, including a strikeout of Byron Buxton with two on and two out to end the third inning. He struck out three.

Cabrera threw 62 pitches, 42 for strikes, and was pulled after Jackson’s bunt single leading off the sixth.

Royce Lewis led off the seventh with a single. Juan Morillo (2-4) retired the next two hitters, then Ryan Kreidler singled with Lewis going to third. Pinch-hitter Josh Bell singled to drive in Minnesota’s first run, then Jackson singled to right to make it 2-2. Corbin Carroll’s throw to third hit Bell as he slid and got past Nolan Arenado, which allowed Bell to score.

Cody Laweryson (1-0) pitched the sixth and picked up his first major-league victory. Anthony Banda pitched the ninth for his second save.

Trevor Larnach added an RBI double in the ninth. Kreidler had three of the Twins’ 11 hits, following up a three-hit, four-RBI performance Saturday in a 16-8 win over Arizona. The Twins have won six of their last seven games.

Ketel Marte drove in both Diamondbacks runs in the second with a double, one of six hits off Twins starter Mike Peredes. He walked three and struck out one in five innings.

Up next

Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (3-4, 4.78 ERA) starts Monday to kickoff a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (5-6, 5.81 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of a four-game series in St. Louis.

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