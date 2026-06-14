Ryan Kreidler comes through late to lead Twins to 5-4 win against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Kreidler’s RBI double off the center-field wall in the eighth inning scored Luke Keaschall and completed…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Kreidler’s RBI double off the center-field wall in the eighth inning scored Luke Keaschall and completed the Minnesota Twins’ comeback in a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Kreidler had a pinch-hit single and scored the tying run in the seventh for Minnesota, which took two of three games in the series. Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for the Twins in the fourth.

Andrew Morris (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three of the four batters he faced. Yoendrys Gómez earned his sixth save of the season and fifth with the Twins.

Kreidler made a diving stop and throw from shortstop in the ninth to get José Fermín at first after a successful replay challenge by Minnesota manager Derek Shelton.

Byron Buxton had three hits for the Twins and drove in a run during the seventh-inning rally.

St. Louis reliever George Soriano (3-1) gave up one run and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. He allowed the tying run to score in the seventh after inheriting a bases-loaded jam from JoJo Romero with one out.

JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson homered for the Cardinals. Michael McGreevy allowed two runs in six innings.

McGreevy has given up two runs or fewer 10 times in 14 starts this season but hasn’t won since May 8.

Wetherholt had a two-run homer, his 10th, and an RBI single. Burleson opened the scoring with his 13th home run of the season in the fourth. He’s homered in five of his past six games and has a career-high 14-game hitting streak.

Up next

Cardinals: Return home for a three-game series with San Diego. RHP Dustin May (4-6, 4.21 ERA) starts Monday for St. Louis. The Padres had not announced a scheduled starter.

Twins: RHP Mike Paredes (0-0, 4.35 ERA) makes his second major league start Monday in Texas against LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.18) and the Rangers.

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