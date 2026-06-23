Rothesay International Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €773,465
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Hamish Stewart, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.
Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Alicia Dudeney, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Jasmine Paolini (1), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
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