Root rides to English cricket’s rescue and returns as captain on a ‘game-by-game basis’

In its hour of need, English cricket has turned to Joe Root. Not for the first time. Usually it’s to…

In its hour of need, English cricket has turned to Joe Root.

Not for the first time.

Usually it’s to steady the ship after a top-order batting collapse.

This time, it’s to see the team through a crisis brought on by its captain paying an ill-advised visit to a London nightclub.

With Ben Stokes dropped for the second test against New Zealand for breaching the team’s midnight curfew, England asked the 35-year-old Root to fill in as skipper for what will be his 165th test match — 26 more than the rest of the side combined that will be playing at The Oval starting Wednesday.

Root — Mr. Dependable — naturally obliged.

“I never thought I’d be sat here talking to you guys as England captain again. Zero chance … 0.1%,” he said on Tuesday in his first news conference as ‘interim captain.’ “The only thinking that came to my mind is, ‘What is the best thing for this team? Is it going to have a big effect on me and my personal life?’ And which outweighed the other.

“The fact is, it felt like it was the right thing to take this on, so I tried to make it as simple as that. I think I am in a very different place to when I finished (as captain).”

That was in 2022. Weighed down by leading a team that was coming off winning just one of its previous 17 test matches — England’s worst run since the 1980s — Root quit after a record 64 tests in charge and was replaced by Stokes.

His batting has gone from strength to strength since then and he is now England’s all-time leading run-scorer in test cricket, second in history behind India great Sachin Tendulkar. Root needs 48 more runs to reach 14,000 in tests and will look to improve on his showing in England’s first-test win at Lord’s, when he made only 1 and 8.

Root said he was taking his latest time as captain on a “game-by-game basis,” insisting: “Let’s not look beyond this week.”

But he believes Stokes — someone he regards as a “close friend” — still has the respect of everyone in England’s locker room despite flouting a curfew brought in in the wake of the Ashes series Down Under where off-the-field issues led to many questioning the professionalism of the England team.

“He’s been a phenomenal leader for the last four years and the way he’s captained has been brilliant,” Root said of Stokes.

“We’ve achieved some wonderful things as a team and won a hell of a lot of test matches. He’s a talismanic player and a great friend to a number of the guys, so of course there’s a huge amount of respect there from everyone.”

Stokes back training and set to play for county Durham

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Stokes has been cleared to play for Durham against Northampton in the County Championship from Friday. Gus Atkinson, who was with Stokes on the night out and has also been dropped, also is available for Surrey’s match against Glamorgan.

“Ben is a competitor and he loves to play and he wants to play,” Durham coach Ryan Campbell told the BBC.

“He put his hand up and said he made a mistake. From what I’ve seen, he’s in good spirits, he’s back in training, working hard and the rest will take care of itself.”

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