Rockies play the Marlins in first of 4-game series

Miami Marlins (44-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-51, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (44-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-51, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0); Rockies: TBD

LINE: Marlins -137, Rockies +113; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins to start a four-game series.

Colorado has an 18-22 record at home and a 33-51 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Miami has a 44-40 record overall and a 16-23 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 25 home runs while slugging .535. T.J. Rumfield is 16 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has a .332 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 21 doubles, four triples and six home runs. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 38 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Liam Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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