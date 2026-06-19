Rockies host the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-37, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-47, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-37, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-47, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.98 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -141, Rockies +116; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Colorado has gone 14-20 at home and 28-47 overall. The Rockies have hit 81 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 18-18 in road games and 38-37 overall. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston has a .312 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles and three home runs. Willi Castro is 15 for 38 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Gonzales leads the Pirates with a .293 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds is 15 for 40 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .289 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.