Rockies aim to sweep series against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-47, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-47, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 7.13 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -226, Rockies +182; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to sweep their three-game series.

Colorado has a 16-20 record at home and a 30-47 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has an 18-20 record in road games and a 38-39 record overall. The Pirates have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 21 home runs while slugging .520. T.J. Rumfield is 14 for 38 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 18 home runs while slugging .515. Bryan Reynolds is 15 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.