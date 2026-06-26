Reece James to miss England’s match against Panama at World Cup, Rice and Anderson may play

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Right back Reece James will miss England’s final World Cup group match against Panama on…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Right back Reece James will miss England’s final World Cup group match against Panama on Saturday because of a hamstring injury, midfielders Declan Rice and Elliott Anderson may play and winger Bukayo Saka could make his first start of the tournament.

James was hurt during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Ghana, and coach Thomas Tuchel described the injury as minor. James did not travel to New Jersey from England’s training camp in Kansas City, Missouri.

“He is now in an accelerated rehabilitation program,” Tuchel said Friday. “We strongly believe that he will be available for us in the tournament.”

England beat Croatia 4-2 before the draw with Ghana, putting itself in position to reach the knockout rounds for the sixth time in seven World Cups. The Three Lions would finish atop Group L with a victory or even a draw depending on Croatia’s result against Ghana. England could then meet Congo or Senegal in the round of 32 on Wednesday in Atlanta, but also could advance as a second- or third-place team.

Tuchel said his James’ status for the round of 32 was unclear.

Djed Spence could shift from left back to right on Saturday and Tuchel could insert Nico O’Reilly, Jarrell Quansah or Ezri Konsa on the right. Konsa started the first two games at center back.

Rice and Anderson participated in Friday’s training session.

“They had minor issues after the match, but they had enough time to recover,” Tuchel said.

Panama was eliminated with losses to Ghana and Croatia. Los Canaleros have failed to advance past the first round in both of their World Cup appearances.

“It doesn’t really matter whether Panama are still in the competition or not,” England defender Marc Guéhi said. “Their goal is always the same, just to try and do as well as possible and make their country proud.”

England routed Panama 6-1 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup with Harry Kane scoring a hat trick.

“It’s a difficult match against a team that is so difficult to break down. They hardly allowed any chances,” Tuchel said. “It’s not the most famous or most well-known football nation, the most cleverest football name, but they are strong. They can play in the role of an underdog, they can play without any pressure.”

Saka could be in the starting lineup after recovering from an Achilles problem. Saka entered in the 72nd minute against Croatia and in the 65th against Ghana, and a start would be his first since the Champions League final on May 30.

“We agreed with Bukayo, and especially with the medical department and in a very tight cooperation with Arsenal that this is the way to build him up,” Tuchel said. “He’s fully free of pain, fully free from discomfort and he’s ready to go and ready to start.”

Rice had his left calf wrapped after the Ghana match. He got a yellow card against the Black Stars and with another Saturday would be suspended for the round of 32.

“He’s experienced enough to handle it, but we are aware of it,” Tuchel said.

Elliott Anderson’s possible transfer to Manchester City is not an issue

Any medical exam needed by Anderson for a transfer from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City would take place after Saturday’s game.

“Our focus was on his recovery and getting him available for training,” Tuchel said. “The reality is that the transfers are going on in world football while we are playing, and big transfers take their time, so we understand that things are going on behind the scenes, and we will facilitate of course that transfer after the match and not before.”

Could be Panama coach Thomas Christiansen’s final match with the team

Thomas Christiansen became Panama coach in 2020 and isn’t sure of his status following his contract’s July 31 expiration.

“I would like to leave on a good note and make history, hopefully positive history, not negative history,” Christiansen said. “We’ve qualified Panama for the second-ever World Cup. It’s a source of pride for me, but also I have this bittersweet taste. As we didn’t get a goal, we didn’t get a win, even though we played well, we have mixed emotions.”

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