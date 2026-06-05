Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson takes leave of absence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the team because…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the team because of personal reasons.

The team announced the move Friday before opening a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals.

No reason was given for the absence of the 54-year-old Johnson. Assistant pitching coach Matt Tracy and bullpen coach Oscar Marin took over Johnson’s game day duties for now.

Johnson has been the Reds’ pitching coach since 2018.

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