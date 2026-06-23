Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is activated after spending 3 weeks on injured list with strained hamstring

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz was back in the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Milwaukee…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz was back in the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Milwaukee after spending just over three weeks on the injured list.

The Reds announced they activated the two-time All-Star shortstop, who strained his right hamstring on May 31, and optioned outfielder Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville.

De La Cruz completed a three-game rehab assignment at Louisville over the weekend. He homered and played five innings at shortstop on Friday, was 0 for 3 as the designated hitter Saturday and 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and an error on Sunday.

De La Cruz was batting .280 with an .855 OPS and 12 home runs in 58 games before he went on the IL for the first time in his major league career.

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