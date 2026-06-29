Reds Dane Myers carted from field after crashing into wall

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Dane Myers was removed from the field on a cart in the fourth inning…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Dane Myers was removed from the field on a cart in the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after crashing into the outfield wall

Myers made a running backhanded grab on Andrew Vaughn’s leadoff drive, then hit the wall hard with what appeared to be his left shoulder, but held onto the ball for the out with the Reds leading 1-0.

Myers, who entered hitting .252, accounted for the Reds run with a two-out RBI double in the first.

TJ Friedl, recalled from Triple-A Lousville on Sunday after outfielder Blake Dunn was placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain, replaced Myers in centerfield.

Friedl was optioned to Louisville on June 3 after hitting .179 in 47 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.