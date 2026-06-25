Rangers SS Corey Seager activated from concussion list and back in the lineup

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the concussion list Thursday after the two-time World Series…

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the concussion list Thursday after the two-time World Series MVP missed 12 games.

The Rangers made the move before the opener of their four-game series at Toronto, when Seager was in the lineup batting third. It came on the eighth of 15 consecutive days that Texas has a scheduled game.

Utility player Cody Freeman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a herniated disk.

Seager was on MLB’s seven-day IL for the concussion that resulted from a collision with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen on June 11, though Seager remained in that game and later hit a home run.

That was only his fifth game back after missing 19 games from May 15-June 4 with lower back inflammation.

In the 47 games he played before Thursday, Seager hit .186 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs.

When Seager was activated from the IL the first time, he hit a two-run homer in his first game back that put the Rangers ahead in a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 5. That snapped a career-worst 0-for-29 slump in the five-time All-Star’s 12 big league seasons.

Texas also released infielder Blaine Crim, who had hit .263 in 21 games at Triple-A Round Rock since being acquired May 23 on a waiver claim from Colorado.

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