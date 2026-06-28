Rangers put OF Wyatt Langford on 10-day IL with strained left hamstring, activate OF Evan Carter

TORONTO (AP) — The Texas Rangers put outfielder Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained…

TORONTO (AP) — The Texas Rangers put outfielder Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained left hamstring and activated outfielder Evan Carter off the IL.

Langford had homered seven times in 20 games since returning from the IL on June 5 after missing 39 games because of a strained right forearm.

This is the sixth IL stint of Langford’s career. He played 134 games each in 2024 and 2025 and has appeared in 40 games this season.

Langford is batting .278 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Langford will likely be out until after the All-Star break. Langford felt sore after beating out a double in Friday’s 5-4 win and was scratched from the lineup Saturday.

Carter went on the IL on June 13 because of a strained right oblique. He entered Sunday’s game batting .176 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 66 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.