Rangers place OF Haggerty on bereavement list, recall three players from Triple-A Round Rock

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom and have recalled right-hander Luis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom and have recalled right-hander Luis Cervelo and infielder Cody Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Monday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The club placed outfielder Sam Haggerty on the bereavement list, right-hander Chris Martin on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement retroactive to Sunday and optioned right-hander Gavin Collyer to Round Rock.

The 26-year-old Ahlstrom will be making his major league debut after going 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 29 1/3 innings over 21 Triple-A appearances this season.

He was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and was acquired by the Rangers along with right-hander Albert Abreu in a April 2, 2022, trade that sent catcher Jose Trevino to New York.

“I’m really happy for him,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said. “He’s really done a good job of pounding the strike zone and that was holding him back not being more in the strike zone and trusting his really good stuff. He’s done a really good job of adjusting to that in Triple-A this year and has absolutely deserved this call up.”

Curvelo, 25, posted a 5.40 ERA in five innings over four relief appearances with the Rangers before being placed on the injured list with a right biceps strain on April 15. He is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA and a save in nine appearances for Round Rock.

Martin, who turns 40 on Tuesday, opened the season on the injured list with a shoulder impingement and went 1-1 with a 7.84 ERA in 12 appearances since being activated on May 19.

The Rangers transferred left-hander Robert Garcia, who has missed the club’s last 36 games with left shoulder inflammation, to the 60-day injured list to create a spot for Ahlstrom on the 40-man roster.

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