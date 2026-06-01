Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 in Novig Coins for MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s talk baseball. A new week of MLB action is here, and there is nothing better than starting the week with a nice pay day. If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines, we have an exclusive opportunity for new customers to leverage the Novig promo code WTOP50 and build out a fresh bankroll. Register here to make your first trade on any matchup.

As an innovative prediction market, Novig is giving new users a straightforward welcome bonus: play $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins. We can use this offer on today’s marquee National League West showdown as the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, or any other MLB matchup on the board this week.

Using Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Trades

Before we get into the heavy handicapping for today’s baseball slate, here is a quick look at the welcome bonus available to new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Date Last Verified June 1, 2026

When you’re trying to find an edge on a busy Monday slate, having some extra ammunition goes a long way. Available exclusively to eligible new Novig users, this promotional offer provides a massive head start. By signing up and making a simple $5 play on a matchup like the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, you will instantly receive $50 in Novig Coins.

These Novig Coins act as an exclusive virtual currency. They give us the flexibility to safely explore the platform and participate in prediction markets in free mode—meaning you can test out new angles without risking your own capital. Keep in mind, this lucrative package is strictly for new players creating a Novig account for the first time.

Ways to Use Your Novig Coins on Monday

I always say that the key to a good strategy is finding the right value. Today’s schedule features the Detroit Tigers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays, the San Francisco Giants facing the Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Mets clashing with the Seattle Mariners.

Matchup Moneyline Total (Over/Under) DET @ TB DET +141 / TB -169 8 (O -101 / U -119) SF @ MIL SF +134 / MIL -160 7.5 (O -102 / U -118) NYM @ SEA NYM +119 / SEA -142 7 (O +100 / U -121) LAD @ ARI LAD -161 / ARI +135 9 (O -105 / U -115)

The Dodgers head into Chase Field with significant offensive firepower and a sturdy pitching staff. Los Angeles boasts a robust .792 team OPS (.345 OBP and .447 SLG) alongside a stifling 3.075 overall team ERA. With Emmet Sheehan taking the mound against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez, backing the Dodgers on the moneyline provides a highly reliable anchor for your promo play. Sometimes, you just have to back the heavy hitters.

If you prefer sweating out totals instead of picking a winner, the matchup at T-Mobile Park has all the makings of a classic pitchers’ duel. The Mariners’ pitching staff has been excellent, maintaining a 3.463 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. The Mets counter with a respectable 3.818 team ERA and a high-strikeout rotation averaging 9.35 K/9. With Austin Warren starting for New York and Emerson Hancock on the bump for Seattle, runs should be at a real premium.

Tampa Bay comes into Tropicana Field as a steady home favorite. Griffin Jax will draw the start for the Rays, supported by a pitching staff holding opponents to a measly .235 batting average. Squaring off against Detroit’s Ty Madden and a Tigers lineup hitting just .229 overall, Tampa Bay presents a strong foundation for any parlay or a solid straight trade.

Guide to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Getting started is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, and I want to make sure you lock in this value. To take advantage of today’s MLB slate, just follow these simple steps to set up your account:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your account details. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Navigate to the MLB markets and place your first $5 order to activate the bonus.

Once you make that initial $5 play, your account will be credited with $50 in Novig Coins. This virtual currency gives you the perfect chance to explore the platform in free mode, test out your reads on the morning line, and enjoy a great day of baseball.