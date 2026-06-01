PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for MLB Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on the upcoming Major League Baseball slate can secure a guaranteed welcome offer by using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By signing up and playing $5 on a first entry, new players instantly unlock a $50 bonus to use on any MLB matchup this week. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether building a daily fantasy card around the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers battling the St. Louis Cardinals, or the New York Mets visiting the Seattle Mariners, this promotion provides an immediate bankroll boost before the first pitch. This welcome offer is strictly for first-time users, delivering a clear and simple path to maximize value on the diamond. PrizePicks should have something for every sports fan.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus for MLB

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2026

If you are a new PrizePicks customer looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. By simply signing up with the code WTOP and playing $5 on your first entry, you will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus. This bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses, giving you immediate flexibility to build more lineups for exciting matchups like the Dodgers at Diamondbacks or Rangers at Cardinals.

To claim this promotion, users must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Because this offer is exclusively available to first-time players on the PrizePicks platform, it serves as a highly valuable tool to kickstart a daily fantasy baseball experience.

Monday Night MLB DFS Projections

Whether you are building a balanced card or swinging for the fences, navigating the player projections market requires zeroing in on the data. Below is a look at the target projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob deGrom N/A 6.5 Eduardo Rodriguez N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll 0.5 N/A Nolan Arenado 0.5 N/A Ketel Marte 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your promo, looking at season-long averages can help you identify value. Juan Soto stands out as a premier option to select more on his 0.5 hits projection; he carries a stellar .305 batting average into the matchup, making a single knock highly probable.

Conversely, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are saddled with tougher 1.5 hits projections. While Ohtani is hitting a solid .280 and Freeman sits at .271, needing multi-hit performances makes selecting less slightly more appealing for both stars. Mookie Betts offers another precarious spot; his projection is just 0.5 hits, but his .194 average suggests choosing less might hold hidden value.

On the mound, Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is faced with a 6.5 strikeout projection. Backed by a dominant 10.6 K/9 rate, selecting more is a very enticing option. Meanwhile, Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez carries a low 3.5 strikeout projection. Despite a modest 6.648 K/9, his ability to eat innings makes pushing past three punchouts a highly attainable target.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action? Unlocking this guaranteed bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your offer before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Navigate to the site to register your new account by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you are eligible for the bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play a $5 Entry: Build your daily fantasy card and submit a minimum $5 entry.

Once your $5 entry is locked in, you will activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The best part of this structure is that the outcome of that original $5 play won’t have any impact on the offer. Whether your initial lineup hits or misses, the $50 bonus is fully yours to use on future entries.