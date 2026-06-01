Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Any Monday MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, there is nothing better than finding a sharp edge before the first pitch. If we’re looking to wager on today’s MLB slate, we can unlock a fantastic welcome offer by signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

New users who place a $10 qualifying wager that settles within 30 days of claiming the offer will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. It is important to note a slight regional tweak for this promotion: new users located in Illinois will receive a bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets offer, while players signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also score 50 bonus spins to use in the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Games Today

Whether you are looking to lay some action on the Royals visiting the Reds, the Giants at the Brewers, or the Rangers taking on the Cardinals, this offer gives you a great way to build that starting bankroll.

When I’m handicapping the daily card, I love having house money in my corner. New bet365 users can take advantage of a generous welcome offer: get $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Just remember those regional variations; if you are located in Illinois, the offer is bet $10 to get $150 in bonus bets, and new users signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

To ensure your wager qualifies for the promotion, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and include minimum odds of -500. For example, a solid -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy chalk favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles and the funds are added to your bonus bets balance, be sure to use them promptly. They expire after 7 days, so we want to use them quickly to chase our next nice pay day.

MLB Odds Today

Before you use your bet365 bonus code to fire off a wager, let’s take a look at the morning line and consensus betting odds for today’s exciting MLB slate.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds CIN -209 / KC +173 CIN -1.5 (-105) / KC +1.5 (-115) 8.5 (O -117 / U -104) San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers MIL -152 / SF +126 MIL -1.5 (+143) / SF +1.5 (-172) 7.5 (O -105 / U -114) Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals STL +105 / TEX -124 STL +1.5 (-164) / TEX -1.5 (+136) 8.0 (O -105 / U -114)

Matchups to Watch

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds The Reds enter Great American Ball Park laying heavy juice as -209 home favorites against the visiting Royals. Cincinnati will hand the ball to probable starter Chase Burns, who looks to shut down a Kansas City lineup anchored by star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (.286 AVG, .824 OPS, 26 RBI).

Meanwhile, the Royals will counter with Luinder Avila on the mound. Avila faces the tough task of navigating a dangerous Reds offense led by the dynamic Elly De La Cruz, who comes into this matchup boasting a .280 average, an .855 OPS, and 37 RBI. I’m watching closely to see how these starters handle the top of the order before getting too crazy with runline bets.

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Over at Busch Stadium, the handicapping gets a little tighter. The Rangers are slight road favorites on the moneyline (-124), with the Cardinals sitting as +105 home underdogs. Texas is scheduled to send veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the hill to duel against St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy.

At the plate, keep an eye on a pair of elite bats: Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is thriving with a .316 average and an .867 OPS, while Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has been a run-producing machine, racking up 43 RBI alongside a stellar .908 OPS and .290 batting average. This has the makings of a great spot to key these hitters into an exotic bet or a player prop parlay.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code: Steps to Register

Ready to get in on the action and lock in those bonuses? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure we are ready for today’s MLB slate:

Create an Account: Start by registering a new account with bet365 here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this sign-up process, be sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the game of your choice to activate the offer.

Once the dust settles on that initial wager, your bonus bets will be credited to your account, giving us a real chance to chase bigger payouts on future matchups.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.