PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 In Lineups For USA-Paraguay, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the most recent PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, then make a $5 play for today’s MLB action, the USA vs. Paraguay match and more to get $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified On June 12th, 2026

Using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks one of the most accessible welcome offers available for daily fantasy sports players. By claiming this promotion, new PrizePicks customers can simply sign up, fund their account, and play $5 on any combination of player projections. Once that initial play is placed, you will receive $50 in lineups, regardless of whether your first $5 play wins or loses.

Before building your first lineup, it is important to note the eligibility guidelines for this welcome offer. This promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who have never previously created an account. Additionally, all users must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully claim the $50 in lineups.

Use Your PrizePicks MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are looking to back the bats or the arms, tonight’s slate is packed with appealing player projections. Below is a snapshot of lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Bryce Harper 0.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Freddie Freeman 1.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0.5 – Christian Yelich 0.5 – Trea Turner 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber 0.5 – Roki Sasaki – 5.5 Jacob Misiorowski – 8.5

When making your selections tonight, the numbers tell a compelling story. At the plate, Shohei Ohtani has been sensational, boasting a .305 batting average. Asking him to record just one hit seems more than reasonable, pointing strongly toward selecting more than his 0.5 hits projection. Similarly, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting a sturdy .282, making his 0.5 hits projection a very attractive spot for a higher selection.

On the mound, we have two distinct strikeout artists. Jacob Misiorowski has been putting up jaw-dropping numbers, flashing an elite 13.38 K/9 with 116 strikeouts over just 78 innings of work. While 8.5 is a lofty strikeout projection, his elite swing-and-miss ability firmly supports taking more than that total. Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki features a solid 9.31 K/9, having racked up 60 strikeouts in 58 innings. His projection sits much lower at 5.5. Given his underlying pace, he is well-positioned to eclipse that total tonight, making the higher selection the mathematically sound choice.

Analyzing Tonight’s USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Match

For those looking to diversify their lineups beyond baseball, this match offers intriguing projection opportunities. The United States has consistently dominated possession against South American opponents of a similar defensive structure, suggesting their key playmakers will see increased touches in the final third. When evaluating player projections for shots on target or passes completed, prioritizing the higher totals for primary American attackers aligns well with the underlying match data.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your $50 in lineups is a straightforward process. To take advantage of tonight’s MLB slate or the World Cup action, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. When prompted, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Submit a $5 lineup on any of tonight’s matchups to activate the promotion.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours.

Note: This promotion is exclusively available for new users. All participants must meet the necessary age and region requirements to be eligible.