PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In World Cup Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the most recent PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and secure $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Secure $50 In Lineups

Before finalizing your lineup decisions for today’s Round of 32 fixtures, it is vital to understand the exact parameters of the current sign-up promotion. Below is a complete breakdown of the current sign-up offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Information Confirmed June 30th, 2026 by WTOP

Unlocking this welcome offer is a simple process for new PrizePicks customers. By creating a first-time account and submitting a $5 play, users instantly qualify for $50 in lineups. This immediate infusion of capital provides significant flexibility when attacking the World Cup knockout rounds, giving you extra leverage whether you are backing star forwards or identifying value deeper down rosters.

To take advantage of this promotion, there are specific eligibility parameters. This offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers creating their first account on the platform. Additionally, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located in a participating state where the platform is legal and operational. As long as you meet these criteria, your $50 in lineups will be unlocked after your initial $5 play is submitted.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

As the World Cup knockout stage intensifies, capitalizing on goalscorer projections becomes a primary focus.

Player (Team) Opponent Goal Projection Jean-Philippe Mateta (FRA) Sweden Higher/Lower 0.5 Ousmane Dembele (FRA) Sweden Higher/Lower 0.5 Rayan Cherki (FRA) Sweden Higher/Lower 0.5 Alexander Isak (SWE) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Viktor Gyokeres (SWE) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Gustaf Nilsson (SWE) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Guillermo Martinez (MEX) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Armando Gonzalez (MEX) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Julian Quinones (MEX) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Yaimar Medina (ECU) Mexico Higher/Lower 0.5

Today’s MLB Slate: Optimizing Your Lineups

While the World Cup provides excellent value, astute players know that diversifying across multiple sports can further reduce variance. Today’s Major League Baseball slate offers a wide range of options for those looking to utilize their newly acquired $50 in lineups.

High-leverage matchups to target include the Detroit Tigers taking on the New York Yankees, the San Diego Padres clashing with the Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. Analyzing advanced metrics in these specific MLB games can help isolate mispriced player projections on the board.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this introductory offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these exact instructions to secure your $50 in lineups ahead of the action:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new profile. You will need to supply standard identity verification data to confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: Input the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration. This exact code is the required catalyst for the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 through one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Construct and lock in a $5 lineup using player projections from the World Cup Round of 32 slate or today’s MLB games.

Once your initial $5 play is submitted, you officially trigger the promotion. The advantage here is that the final result of your first $5 play does not impact your offer. Whether that initial lineup wins or loses, your account receives the $50 in lineups.