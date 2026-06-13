PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups For World Cup, NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services After you sign up for a new profile here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, make a simple $5 play for the NBA Finals or the World Cup to get $50 in lineups credited to your account.

What Is the Best PrizePicks Promo Code Right Now?

The best PrizePicks promo code available right now is WTOP. New users who sign up and enter promo code WTOP will receive $50 in lineups after placing just a $5 play — win or lose. This offer is active for tonight’s NBA Finals Game 5 matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs (June 13, 2026), but can be applied to any sport on the platform.

Promo Detail Info PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Minimum Deposit $10 Eligible Users New customers only Availability All legal PrizePicks states

How to Use the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Follow these steps to claim your $50 in lineups using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP:

Create an Account: Download the PrizePicks app or visit their site to register a new account using standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all age and region requirements. Enter PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to lock in your eligibility for the offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Submit Your $5 Play: Place a $5 lineup using player projections for tonight’s game or any available matchup. Win or lose, placing the lineup activates your $50 in lineups!

Please note that this PrizePicks promo code is exclusively available to new customers. Players must meet specific age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks operates legally. Check your local eligibility before placing your first play.

Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks): Total Points – 27.5

Total Points – 27.5 Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks): Total Rebounds – 11.5

Total Rebounds – 11.5 OG Anunoby (New York Knicks): Total Points – 17.5

Total Points – 17.5 Josh Hart (New York Knicks): Total Rebounds – 8.5

Total Rebounds – 8.5 Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks): Total Assists – 2.5

Total Assists – 2.5 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 27.5

Total Points – 27.5 De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs): Total Assists – 6.5

Total Assists – 6.5 Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs): Total Points – 15.5

Total Points – 15.5 Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs): Total Rebounds – 5.5

Total Rebounds – 5.5 Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs): Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5

With the NBA Finals hanging in the balance, recent series statistics paint a clear, empirical picture for tonight’s projections. Jalen Brunson has been an elite offensive force for the New York Knicks, dropping 118 total points across four games. This equates to a 29.5 average, putting him in an excellent position to clear his 27.5 points projection. Teammate OG Anunoby is also trending high coming off of his heroics in Game 4, averaging 23.75 points (95 total) against a much lower 17.5 projection. On the glass, Josh Hart’s 38 total rebounds (9.5 average) trend favorably past his 8.5 rebound projection.

For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama sits right on the edge of his 27.5-point projection with 111 points in the series, averaging 27.75 per game. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell offers excellent value from deep; his 12 made three-pointers translate to 3 per game, making the higher side of his 2.5 projection an attractive, data-backed target.

Saturday’s World Cup Action

While the NBA Finals dominate the evening slate, soccer fans can also find distinct edges in Saturday’s World Cup action. The current slate features three compelling matches:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

PrizePicks Promo Code FAQ

What is the PrizePicks promo code?

The current PrizePicks promo code is WTOP. Enter it during sign-up to receive $50 in lineups after placing a $5 play.

How much do I get with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP?

New users receive $50 in lineups after submitting just a $5 play. The outcome of your initial $5 lineup does not affect the bonus — you receive the $50 regardless of whether your picks win or lose.

Do I need to win my first play to get the PrizePicks promo code bonus?

No. Whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account for future use.

What is the minimum deposit for the PrizePicks promo code?

You must deposit at least $10 to activate the PrizePicks promo code offer.

Who is eligible for the PrizePicks promo code?

This promotion is exclusively for new PrizePicks customers who meet minimum age requirements and are located in a state where PrizePicks operates legally.

Can I use the PrizePicks promo code on any sport?

Yes. While tonight’s Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals game is featured, your $50 in lineups can be used on any available sport or matchup on the PrizePicks platform.

When does the PrizePicks promo code expire?

The promo code WTOP is currently active. Eligible new users should sign up and place their $5 play to lock in the offer before it changes.

Get your PrizePicks promo code picks locked in and enjoy tonight’s NBA Finals action.