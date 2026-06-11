PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Lineups For MLB, World Cup Games (June 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, then get $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for today’s MLB action and World Cup matchups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For MLB, World Cup

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms + Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Information Verified On June 11th, 2026

The current PrizePicks welcome offer gives sports fans a structured opportunity to instantly boost their bankroll. By signing up and playing just a $5 lineup on any of today’s MLB matchups—including the Dodgers taking on the Pirates or the Braves visiting the White Sox—you will receive $50 in lineups. The funds are awarded regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses, ensuring you have the capital to explore everything the platform has to offer.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is strictly available for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

PrizePicks MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are targeting the stars in Los Angeles or backing the hometown talent in Pittsburgh, tonight’s Dodgers-Pirates matchup provides an excellent slate of player projections. Here is a look at the projections for the game’s biggest names:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Andy Pages 1.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 1.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A

When building your lineup, the data points to some distinct opportunities on the lower side for both hitters and pitchers.

On the mound, both starters face a 4.5 strikeout projection despite entering tonight with relatively low strikeout metrics. Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski has tallied just 42 strikeouts over his 64.2 innings of work this season. His low 5.85 K/9 suggests that banking on less than 4.5 strikeouts could be a statistically sound play. Similarly, Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller holds a modest 6.78 K/9 (55 strikeouts in 73 innings) and will have to navigate a dangerous Los Angeles lineup, making the lesser projection highly compelling.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains an elite contact threat, batting .299 across 241 at-bats this season. While targeting more than 1.5 hits carries inherent variance, Ohtani’s consistency makes him the best candidate to reach it. Conversely, Mookie Betts has uncharacteristically struggled, posting a .185 average over 130 at-bats. Given his current form and underlying metrics, the data strongly supports targeting less than his 1.5 hits projection tonight.

Expanding Your Lineup: Today’s World Cup Matches

For those looking beyond the diamond, today’s international soccer slate offers additional ways to utilize your new account. Utilizing your PrizePicks promo code allows you to diversify your strategy, cross-referencing global soccer data to find value in these high-stakes fixtures alongside your MLB selections.

Mexico vs. South Africa

Korea Republic vs. Czechia

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to apply these metrics to tonight’s slate? Getting started is simple. Follow these steps to secure your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Lineup: Submit a $5 play using your favorite player projections from tonight’s games.

Once your initial $5 lineup is submitted, you will automatically activate the $50 in lineups. The math is simple: the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your lineup wins or loses, the lineups are yours.

Note: This offer is exclusively available for new users. You must meet all applicable age and regional requirements to participate.