PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In World Cup, MLB Lineups Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new profile using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for today’s World Cup and MLB matchups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified On June 24, 2026 by WTOP

To claim this exclusive offer, new PrizePicks customers merely need to sign up and submit a $5 play on any of the upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures to acquire $50 in lineups. Whether you are analyzing offensive metrics for Canada’s clash with Switzerland or evaluating specific player projections for Brazil’s matchup against Scotland, this welcome offer yields an immediate positive expected value to start your account.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers who meet the legal age parameters and reside in a participating state. Once the platform verifies your account and you submit your initial $5 lineup, the $50 in lineups will populate in your account, ready to be deployed on any of today’s soccer action.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

Below is a breakdown of top goalscorer markets with PrizePicks.

Player (Team) Opponent Goals Breel Embolo (SUI) Canada Higher/Lower 0.5 Cedric Itten (SUI) Canada Higher/Lower 0.5 Dan Ndoye (SUI) Canada Higher/Lower 0.5 Tajon Buchanan (CAN) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Alphonso Davies (CAN) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Jayden Nelson (CAN) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Igor Thiago (BRA) Scotland Higher/Lower 0.5 Neymar (BRA) Scotland Higher/Lower 0.5 Rayan (BRA) Scotland Higher/Lower 0.5 Che Adams (SCO) Brazil Higher/Lower 0.5 Lawrence Shankland (SCO) Brazil Higher/Lower 0.5 Scott Mctominay (SCO) Brazil Higher/Lower 0.5 Armando Gonzalez (MEX) Czechia Higher/Lower 0.5 Guillermo Martinez (MEX) Czechia Higher/Lower 0.5 Julian Quinones (MEX) Czechia Higher/Lower 0.5 Patrik Schick (CZE) Mexico Higher/Lower 0.5 Mojmir Chytil (CZE) Mexico Higher/Lower 0.5 Tomas Chory (CZE) Mexico Higher/Lower 0.5 Son Heung-min (KOR) South Africa Higher/Lower 0.5 Oh Hyeon-gyu (KOR) South Africa Higher/Lower 0.5 Cho Gue-sung (KOR) South Africa Higher/Lower 0.5 Lyle Foster (RSA) Korea Republic Higher/Lower 0.5 Iqraam Rayners (RSA) Korea Republic Higher/Lower 0.5 Evidence Makgopa (RSA) Korea Republic Higher/Lower 0.5

By pinpointing these primary offensive catalysts, you can construct a highly correlated play with your initial $5 risk and instantly secure $50 in lineups. Whether the underlying data suggests Brazil’s forwards will find early success against Scotland or metrics point toward a high-scoring environment between Mexico and Czechia, this slate delivers clear avenues for new PrizePicks users to leverage the daily fantasy market. The best part is you do not have to worry about your initial $5 play winning. Once you hit submit, you receive the $50 in lineups.

Today’s MLB Slate: Transitioning From The Pitch To The Diamond

For those looking to diversify their daily fantasy portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several compelling environments to deploy your $50 in lineups.

The slate features the Yankees vs. Tigers, where power dynamics meet specific pitching splits. Additionally, the Mariners vs. Pirates and Phillies vs. Nationals matchups offer intriguing projection opportunities. Finally, closing out the card, the Braves vs. Padres provides a high-leverage environment for targeting elite offensive player projections.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $50 In Lineups

Claiming your welcome offer is a precise, systematic process. To ensure you receive your $50 in lineups ahead of the next round of World Cup fixtures, adhere to the following steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. You will be required to provide standard personal data to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and satisfy all local age and jurisdiction requirements to be eligible. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, ensure that the promo code WTOP is inputted. This specific code is necessary to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Construct and submit a $5 play utilizing projections from any of the upcoming World Cup or MLB matches. Whether you are focusing on the tactical battle between Canada and Switzerland or targeting sluggers in the Braves vs. Padres game, your play qualifies. Claim Your Lineups: Once your $5 play is locked in, you will activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your initial $5 play has no statistical bearing on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is added to your account.

Once your account is credited, you will be equipped to approach the rest of the action.