PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Spurs-Knicks Game 4 NBA Finals Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and get $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 or any other game.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org . Information Verified On June 10th, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer delivers a measurable edge for fans building lineups for the upcoming NBA Finals clash between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. By signing up and playing just $5 on your first daily fantasy lineup, you acquire $50 in lineups to use on the platform. This structure provides immediate extra capital regardless of how your initial selections perform.

Keep in mind that this specific promotion is restricted to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, users must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, legal state at the time of registration.

Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo For Game 4 Tonight

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: Points 27.5 | Rebounds 11.5

Points 27.5 | Rebounds 11.5 De’Aaron Fox: Points 14.5 | Assists 6.5

Points 14.5 | Assists 6.5 Stephon Castle: Points 15.5 | Assists 6.5

Points 15.5 | Assists 6.5 Dylan Harper: Points 13.5 | Assists 3.5

Points 13.5 | Assists 3.5 Devin Vassell: Points 12.5 | 3-Point Field Goals 2.5

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: Points 26.5 | Assists 5.5

Points 26.5 | Assists 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns: Points 17.5 | Rebounds 11.5

Points 17.5 | Rebounds 11.5 OG Anunoby: Points 16.5 | Rebounds 5.5

Points 16.5 | Rebounds 5.5 Mikal Bridges: Points 12.5 | 3-Point Field Goals 1.5

Points 12.5 | 3-Point Field Goals 1.5 Josh Hart: Points 10.5 | Rebounds 8.5

When analyzing the player projections for this NBA Finals showdown, specific data points from the first three games provide a logical path for lineup construction. Jalen Brunson has tallied 82 points so far, yielding a 27.3 points per game average. This sustained volume places him comfortably higher than his projection of 26.5 points, making the higher projection an attractive, data-backed selection.

For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama continues to be a highly efficient scoring force, racking up 87 points through three contests (29 points per game). His current trajectory securely surpasses his 27.5 points projection.

On the glass, Karl-Anthony Towns handles a heavy rebounding workload for the New York Knicks, pulling down 33 total rebounds. Averaging exactly 11 boards per game, he sits marginally below his projection of 11.5. In the backcourt, De’Aaron Fox has distributed 18 assists over three games (6 per game). Following the math, projecting fewer than his 6.5 assists projection presents a viable angle for your lineup.

Today’s MLB Matchups

If you prefer to diversify your daily fantasy portfolio, today’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several compelling matchups. You can apply your $50 in lineups across the diamond by analyzing player projections in these highly anticipated contests:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to leverage the data for tonight’s New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup? Getting started is a straightforward process. To claim your $50 in lineups, follow these precise steps:

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The mathematical advantage of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play does not impact your eligibility—the $50 in lineups is awarded whether your initial lineup wins or loses. Ensure you are a new user and meet all age and region requirements to participate.