PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in NBA Finals Lineups for Spurs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and get $50 in lineups credited to your account when you make a $5 play for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 and more.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For NBA Finals Game 3

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 www.ncpgambling.org Promotion Verified On June 8 by WTOP

The most recent PrizePicks promo code equips new PrizePicks customers with a structural advantage to optimize their daily fantasy sports strategy. By completing the registration process and submitting a qualifying $5 play on any available matchup—including tonight’s high-leverage showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks—users will automatically be credited with $50 in lineups. This initial capital is awarded regardless of whether your first play wins or loses, mitigating early risk and providing a pragmatic starting point for new users.

Keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To secure the promotional value, users must satisfy the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating jurisdiction where PrizePicks legally operates. Always verify the platform’s full terms and conditions before claiming your $50 in lineups.

Use Your PrizePicks NBA Finals Promo Tonight

New York Knicks Player Projections:

Jalen Brunson: 25.5 Points

25.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns: 17.5 Points

17.5 Points OG Anunoby: 14.5 Points

14.5 Points Mikal Bridges: 12.5 Points

12.5 Points Josh Hart: 8.5 Rebounds

San Antonio Spurs Player Projections:

Victor Wembanyama: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points

16.5 Points De’Aaron Fox: 15.5 Points

15.5 Points Devin Vassell: 12.5 Points

12.5 Points Dylan Harper: 12.5 Points

Analyzing the series statistics through the first two games of the NBA Finals provides a clear, data-driven path for evaluating these projections. For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama’s projection is set at 27.5. The underlying math shows incredible consistency: he has scored exactly 55 points through two games, averaging exactly 27.5 points per contest on a 41% field goal rate. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox’s points projection sits at 15.5, but his current volume points elsewhere. He has managed just 27 points total (13.5 per game), creating a statistically sound argument to target the lower side of his projection.

For the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson faces a 25.5 points projection. With 50 points through two games (25 per game), his scoring output is hovering just beneath that mark. Karl-Anthony Towns carries a 17.5 points projection, a benchmark he is currently pacing well past by producing 39 points (19.5 per game), fueled by highly efficient 56% shooting. On the glass, Josh Hart’s rebounding projection is 8.5. Considering he has corralled an impressive 21 total rebounds (10.5 per game), the data suggests a strong probability for him to exceed his baseline.

Today’s MLB Matchups

Bettors looking to diversify their daily fantasy portfolio can apply this same rigorous, evidence-first methodology to the baseball diamond. Alongside the NBA Finals, today’s schedule features several compelling Major League Baseball matchups that offer strong projection opportunities:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Utilizing advanced metrics across these MLB games allows informed players to maximize the full utility of their newly acquired $50 in lineups.

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For Spurs vs. Knicks

Ready to leverage the data in tonight’s San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks matchup? Claiming your promotional value requires a simple, step-by-step execution. Follow this sequence to unlock your funds for tonight’s game:

Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Code: Enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. This exact input is required to lock in the promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 utilizing one of the secure payment methods provided. Submit a Lineup: Construct a lineup and submit a $5 play featuring players from tonight’s Spurs-Knicks showdown (or any other available matchups).

Once your qualifying $5 play is logged, you will instantly activate $50 in lineups. The optimal aspect of this promotion is its lack of dependency on your initial outcome—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is deposited into your account.

Please note: This offer is strictly restricted to new users. Players must meet all applicable age and region requirements to be eligible.