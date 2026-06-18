PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB Games Thursday

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The PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks $50 in free lineups for new users who sign up and place a $5 lineup on any player projection. The bonus is credited instantly with no winning requirement here.

The PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks $50 in free lineups for new users who sign up and place a $5 lineup on any player projection. The bonus is credited instantly — no winning requirement. This offer applies to all available sports, including FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 and daily MLB games through June 2026.

How Do I Use PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP?

Activate the $50 bonus in four steps:

Download PrizePicks — Get the app (iOS or Android) or go to PrizePicks.com and create a new account. Enter promo code WTOP — Input the code during registration to opt in to the promotion. Deposit at least $10 — Fund your account with any accepted payment method. Place a $5 lineup — Select two or more player projections and submit a $5 entry.

The $50 in lineups hits your account immediately after the qualifying $5 lineup is placed. It does not matter whether your picks win or lose.

World Cup Matches Today: Top Goalscorers

With several high-stakes Round 2 matchups on the schedule, finding the right player projections is key to maximizing the current PrizePicks welcome offer. First-time users can build a lineup using any of the goalscoring markets available across today’s slate of games. As long as you submit a qualifying $5 lineup, you will lock in the $50 in lineups. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying offensive focal points yields the smartest plays. To help you build your initial card, here is a look at the goalscoring lines for the top three scoring threats from every team taking the pitch on June 18.

Player (Team) Opponent Breel Embolo (Switzerland) Bosnia and Herzegovina Patrik Schick (Czechia) South Africa Cedric Itten (Switzerland) Bosnia and Herzegovina Alphonso Davies (Canada) Qatar Tajon Buchanan (Canada) Qatar Jan Kuchta (Czechia) South Africa Tomas Chory (Czechia) South Africa Jayden Nelson (Canada) Qatar Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) Bosnia and Herzegovina Julian Quinones (Mexico) Korea Republic Armando Gonzalez (Mexico) Korea Republic Guillermo Martinez (Mexico) Korea Republic Heung-min Son (Korea Republic) Mexico Themba Zwane (South Africa) Czechia Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Switzerland Hyeon-gyu Oh (Korea Republic) Mexico Lyle Foster (South Africa) Czechia Iqraam Rayners (South Africa) Czechia Haris Tabakovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Switzerland Gue-sung Cho (Korea Republic) Mexico Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Switzerland Ahmed Alaaeldin (Qatar) Canada Mohammed Muntari (Qatar) Canada Hasan Alhaydos (Qatar) Canada

Focusing strictly on these player projections provides a highly analytical starting point for your new account. These are the exact matchups where new users can apply their $5 lineup to unlock the promotional offer. Simply select your favorite goalscorer projections from today’s games, complete your lineup, and PrizePicks will automatically credit your account with the $50 in lineups to use as the World Cup continues.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $50 in lineups is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive this reward in time for matchups like Canada vs. Qatar or Mexico vs. Korea Republic, follow these activation steps:

Sign Up: Download the app or visit the PrizePicks website to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any combination of player projections.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your chosen projections hit or miss, the $50 in lineups is officially locked in for your account.