PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB Games Thursday

The PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks $50 in free lineups for new users who sign up and place a $5 lineup on any player projection. The bonus is credited instantly with no winning requirement here.
The PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks $50 in free lineups for new users who sign up and place a $5 lineup on any player projection. The bonus is credited instantly — no winning requirement. This offer applies to all available sports, including FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 and daily MLB games through June 2026.
How Do I Use PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP?
Activate the $50 bonus in four steps:
- Download PrizePicks — Get the app (iOS or Android) or go to PrizePicks.com and create a new account.
- Enter promo code WTOP — Input the code during registration to opt in to the promotion.
- Deposit at least $10 — Fund your account with any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 lineup — Select two or more player projections and submit a $5 entry.
The $50 in lineups hits your account immediately after the qualifying $5 lineup is placed. It does not matter whether your picks win or lose.
World Cup Matches Today: Top Goalscorers
With several high-stakes Round 2 matchups on the schedule, finding the right player projections is key to maximizing the current PrizePicks welcome offer. First-time users can build a lineup using any of the goalscoring markets available across today’s slate of games. As long as you submit a qualifying $5 lineup, you will lock in the $50 in lineups. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying offensive focal points yields the smartest plays. To help you build your initial card, here is a look at the goalscoring lines for the top three scoring threats from every team taking the pitch on June 18.
|Player (Team)
|Opponent
|Breel Embolo (Switzerland)
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Patrik Schick (Czechia)
|South Africa
|Cedric Itten (Switzerland)
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Alphonso Davies (Canada)
|Qatar
|Tajon Buchanan (Canada)
|Qatar
|Jan Kuchta (Czechia)
|South Africa
|Tomas Chory (Czechia)
|South Africa
|Jayden Nelson (Canada)
|Qatar
|Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Julian Quinones (Mexico)
|Korea Republic
|Armando Gonzalez (Mexico)
|Korea Republic
|Guillermo Martinez (Mexico)
|Korea Republic
|Heung-min Son (Korea Republic)
|Mexico
|Themba Zwane (South Africa)
|Czechia
|Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
|Switzerland
|Hyeon-gyu Oh (Korea Republic)
|Mexico
|Lyle Foster (South Africa)
|Czechia
|Iqraam Rayners (South Africa)
|Czechia
|Haris Tabakovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
|Switzerland
|Gue-sung Cho (Korea Republic)
|Mexico
|Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
|Switzerland
|Ahmed Alaaeldin (Qatar)
|Canada
|Mohammed Muntari (Qatar)
|Canada
|Hasan Alhaydos (Qatar)
|Canada
Focusing strictly on these player projections provides a highly analytical starting point for your new account. These are the exact matchups where new users can apply their $5 lineup to unlock the promotional offer. Simply select your favorite goalscorer projections from today’s games, complete your lineup, and PrizePicks will automatically credit your account with the $50 in lineups to use as the World Cup continues.
How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
Claiming your $50 in lineups is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive this reward in time for matchups like Canada vs. Qatar or Mexico vs. Korea Republic, follow these activation steps:
- Sign Up: Download the app or visit the PrizePicks website to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer.
- Fund Your Account: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform.
- Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any combination of player projections.
The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your chosen projections hit or miss, the $50 in lineups is officially locked in for your account.