PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For USA, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register a new profile with the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP here to unlock $50 in lineups for USA vs. Turkiye, more World Cup matches and even today’s MLB slate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For World Cup, More

Before diving into the daily fantasy action, you can claim your sign-up offer using the details below:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified June 25th, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer provides soccer fans with a highly accessible way to build their bankroll during these pivotal fixtures. By signing up, users simply need to submit their first daily fantasy lineup and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are locking in projections for the clash between the Netherlands and Tunisia or analyzing player performances when Australia takes on Paraguay, that initial $5 play automatically secures your $50 in additional lineups.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the welcome offer, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

With critical action highlighting the slate, daily fantasy players have a wide array of attacking options to evaluate. The table below outlines the goalscorer projections.

Player (Team) Opponent Goalscorer Markets Deniz Undav (Germany) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Kai Havertz (Germany) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Nick Woltemade (Germany) Ecuador Higher/Lower 0.5 Yaimar Medina (Ecuador) Germany Higher/Lower 0.5 Memphis Depay (Netherlands) Tunisia Higher/Lower 0.5 Donyell Malen (Netherlands) Tunisia Higher/Lower 0.5 Guus Til (Netherlands) Tunisia Higher/Lower 0.5 Hazem Mastouri (Tunisia) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5 Firas Chaouat (Tunisia) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5 Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5 Ricardo Pepi (USA) Turkiye Higher/Lower 0.5 Christian Pulisic (USA) Turkiye Higher/Lower 0.5 Haji Wright (USA) Turkiye Higher/Lower 0.5 Kerem Akturkoglu (Turkiye) USA Higher/Lower 0.5 Arda Guler (Turkiye) USA Higher/Lower 0.5 Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye) USA Higher/Lower 0.5 Mohamed Toure (Australia) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Tete Yengi (Australia) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Nestory Irankunda (Australia) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Gabriel Avalos (Paraguay) Australia Higher/Lower 0.5 Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Paraguay) Australia Higher/Lower 0.5 Julio Enciso (Paraguay) Australia Higher/Lower 0.5

These goalscorer projections present an excellent baseline for finalizing your lineups and claiming your PrizePicks sign-up offer. By identifying favorable player projections, you can apply your initial $5 play on these highly anticipated matchups to instantly secure your $50 in lineups.

Additional Options: Today’s MLB Games

While the World Cup commands global attention, the action doesn’t stop at the soccer pitch. Diversifying across sports is a good recipe for success. You can also apply your offer to today’s Major League Baseball matchups. Key games on the diamond include:

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Phillies vs. Nationals

Cubs vs. Mets

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Activate The PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your $50 in lineups: