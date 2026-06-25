PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For USA, World Cup, MLB

Register a new profile with the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP here to unlock $50 in lineups for USA vs. Turkiye, more World Cup matches and even today’s MLB slate.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For World Cup, More
Before diving into the daily fantasy action, you can claim your sign-up offer using the details below:
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.
|Promotion Verified
|June 25th, 2026
The PrizePicks welcome offer provides soccer fans with a highly accessible way to build their bankroll during these pivotal fixtures. By signing up, users simply need to submit their first daily fantasy lineup and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are locking in projections for the clash between the Netherlands and Tunisia or analyzing player performances when Australia takes on Paraguay, that initial $5 play automatically secures your $50 in additional lineups.
Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the welcome offer, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.
World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections
With critical action highlighting the slate, daily fantasy players have a wide array of attacking options to evaluate. The table below outlines the goalscorer projections.
|Player (Team)
|Opponent
|Goalscorer Markets
|Deniz Undav (Germany)
|Ecuador
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Kai Havertz (Germany)
|Ecuador
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Nick Woltemade (Germany)
|Ecuador
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Yaimar Medina (Ecuador)
|Germany
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
|Tunisia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Donyell Malen (Netherlands)
|Tunisia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Guus Til (Netherlands)
|Tunisia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Hazem Mastouri (Tunisia)
|Netherlands
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Firas Chaouat (Tunisia)
|Netherlands
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia)
|Netherlands
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Ricardo Pepi (USA)
|Turkiye
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Christian Pulisic (USA)
|Turkiye
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Haji Wright (USA)
|Turkiye
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Kerem Akturkoglu (Turkiye)
|USA
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Arda Guler (Turkiye)
|USA
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye)
|USA
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Mohamed Toure (Australia)
|Paraguay
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Tete Yengi (Australia)
|Paraguay
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Nestory Irankunda (Australia)
|Paraguay
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Gabriel Avalos (Paraguay)
|Australia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Paraguay)
|Australia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
|Julio Enciso (Paraguay)
|Australia
|Higher/Lower 0.5
These goalscorer projections present an excellent baseline for finalizing your lineups and claiming your PrizePicks sign-up offer. By identifying favorable player projections, you can apply your initial $5 play on these highly anticipated matchups to instantly secure your $50 in lineups.
Additional Options: Today’s MLB Games
While the World Cup commands global attention, the action doesn’t stop at the soccer pitch. Diversifying across sports is a good recipe for success. You can also apply your offer to today’s Major League Baseball matchups. Key games on the diamond include:
- Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Phillies vs. Nationals
- Cubs vs. Mets
- Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
Activate The PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your $50 in lineups:
- Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account here. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during registration to lock in the offer.
- Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods.
- Submit a Lineup: Navigate to the soccer lobby and lock in a minimum $5 play. You can build your lineup around any of the upcoming World Cup fixtures, whether you are targeting the matchup between Germany and Ecuador or the showdown between the USA and Turkiye.
- Receive Your $50 in Lineups: After your $5 play is successfully submitted, you will receive your $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—you get the $50 in lineups win or lose.