PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Sunday MLB Games (June 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and secure $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for Angels vs. Dodgers, Giants vs. Cubs or any other game.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promotion Confirmed On June 7th, 2026

New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of a highly accessible welcome offer by signing up today. By utilizing the promo code WTOP and making a simple $5 play on any of today’s matchups—such as the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants visiting the Chicago Cubs—users will receive $50 in lineups. The advantage of this promotion is its certainty; your $50 in lineups is secured regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses.

To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a brand-new PrizePicks customer creating an account for the very first time. Additionally, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once your new account is verified and your first $5 play is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account to enhance your daily fantasy baseball action.

PrizePicks MLB Projections Tonight

Whether you are targeting batters or arms, tonight’s matchups feature plenty of intriguing lines. Below is a look at the projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Jameson Taillon N/A 4.5 Randy Vásquez N/A 3.5 Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette 1.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A Brett Baty 0.5 N/A Mark Vientos 0.5 N/A

Juan Soto (More Than 0.5 Hits) Soto is a good candidate to record at least one hit tonight. He is currently batting .287 with 49 hits in 171 at-bats, making him one of the most reliable bats in his lineup. Given his consistency and underlying metrics, taking him to surpass his 0.5 hits projection is a strong, data-backed play.

Manny Machado (Less Than 0.5 Hits) On the other side of the diamond, Machado has struggled at the plate this season. He currently owns a sluggish .175 average with just 38 hits across 217 at-bats. Given his current slump, fading Machado by taking him to fall short of his 0.5 hits projection is the logical move.

Jameson Taillon (More Than 4.5 Strikeouts) Looking at the arms, Taillon stands out with a 4.5 strikeout projection. Through his 12 starts this season, he has compiled 57 total strikeouts—averaging exactly 4.75 per outing. The math leans slightly toward him continuing this pace, making a selection of more than 4.5 strikeouts a solid consideration.

Randy Vásquez (More Than 3.5 Strikeouts) Vásquez has a lower bar to clear with a 3.5 strikeout projection. He has recorded 50 strikeouts across his 12 starts, giving him an average of 4.16 punchouts per game. Pushing past this relatively low 3.5 mark seems highly probable based on his seasonal baseline.

Targeting NBA Finals Game 3: Spurs vs. Knicks

While MLB provides ample volume, basketball fans can also apply their $50 in lineups toward Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tomorrow night. As the series shifts venues, analyzing home-court performance metrics and pace-of-play adjustments will be critical for finding value. The Spurs’ defensive efficiency rating combined with the Knicks’ recent rebounding percentages offer a prime opportunity to leverage data for your PrizePicks basketball lineups. Identifying mismatches in the paint and evaluating player usage rates ahead of tip-off will yield the most reliable paths to success.

Activate This PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your $50 in lineups is a simple process. To unlock your offer, follow these logical steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account with PrizePicks here by entering your standard personal information. When prompted, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the offer to your profile. (Note: You must be a new user and meet your state’s age and region requirements). Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Create a $5 lineup using tonight’s MLB action or the NBA Finals. Whether you want to build a lineup featuring players from the Angels-Dodgers clash, or target the Mets-Padres and Giants-Cubs matchups, just lock in your $5 play.

The strategic advantage of this promotion is the peace of mind: the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Win or lose, the $50 in lineups will securely be credited to your account.