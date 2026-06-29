PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For Netherlands-Morocco, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the most recent PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, then complete a $5 play for any World Cup or MLB game today to unlock $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For The World Cup

Before locking in your lineups for the Round of 32, including the highly anticipated matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco, review the specific details of this exclusive welcome offer below:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Information Verified June 29, 2026

Unlocking this welcome offer is an optimal way to build early capital for your daily fantasy strategy. By signing up with our PrizePicks promo code, new users can make a $5 lineup on any upcoming World Cup fixture—such as Germany’s Round of 32 match or the clash between the Netherlands and Morocco—and instantly receive $50 in lineups. You are awarded these funds regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses, providing a mathematical cushion to utilize throughout the remainder of the tournament.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Once your account is verified and your first $5 lineup is locked in, the funds will be credited to your account so you can continue building daily fantasy lineups.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

As the Round of 32 continues, daily fantasy players can shift their focus entirely to player projections for today’s fixtures. Diving into the goalscorer projections provides an excellent, data-backed method to evaluate the board.

Below is a breakdown of the top goalscoring threats to consider tonight:

Player (Team) Opponent Goalscorer Odds Deniz Undav (GER) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Kai Havertz (GER) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Nick Woltemade (GER) Paraguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Gabriel Avalos (PAR) Germany Higher/Lower 0.5 Alejandro Romero Gamarra (PAR) Germany Higher/Lower 0.5 Julio Enciso (PAR) Germany Higher/Lower 0.5 Memphis Depay (NED) Morocco Higher/Lower 0.5 Donyell Malen (NED) Morocco Higher/Lower 0.5 Guus Til (NED) Morocco Higher/Lower 0.5 Ayoub El Kaabi (MAR) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5 Ismael Saibari (MAR) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5 Soufiane Rahimi (MAR) Netherlands Higher/Lower 0.5

These Round of 32 matchups provide an optimal slate to take advantage of our exclusive PrizePicks promo code. Once you have identified your favorite goalscorer projections from the table above, new users can simply lock in a $5 lineup on these World Cup fixtures to instantly unlock $50 in lineups to use through the remainder of the knockout stage.

Analyzing Today’s MLB Games

While the World Cup offers a premier daily fantasy opportunity, baseball fans can also apply their offer to the diamond today. The MLB slate features several intriguing matchups for those looking to build lineups:

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pirates vs. Phillies

Padres vs. Cubs

You can leverage the PrizePicks platform to combine projections across different sports, allowing for a fully optimized and diversified daily fantasy portfolio.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating your PrizePicks promo code requires following a specific, logical sequence. Just follow these steps to claim your $50 in lineups ahead of the upcoming matches:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the PrizePicks platform here by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to officially qualify for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using any of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Build and lock in a $5 daily fantasy lineup on any of the upcoming World Cup fixtures.

Once your $5 lineup is submitted, PrizePicks will instantly reward you with $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial predictions win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to utilize throughout the remainder of the knockout stage.

Reminder: This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements.