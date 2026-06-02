PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB, NBA Finals This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with PrizePicks promo code WTOP and turn a $5 play into a $50 in lineups offer. Click here to start signing up.

This exceptional welcome offer is strictly for new users only, providing an immediate bankroll boost that can be used for any MLB game on the schedule, such as the marquee matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees or the showdown featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks,as well as any other MLB contest on the slate this week.

PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2026

New PrizePicks customers looking to enhance their daily fantasy sports experience can unlock an incredible welcome offer by simply signing up and placing their first entry. When you register with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and play just $5, you will receive a guaranteed $50 in lineups. This is yours regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses, providing a massive boost to your bankroll right out of the gate for the current MLB slate.

To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a first-time PrizePicks user. Additionally, all players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once your new account is verified, funded, and your qualifying $5 entry is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, ready to be used on any of the exciting matchups taking place across the diamond.

Tuesday MLB Matchups

Player Hits Aaron Judge 0.5 Juan Soto 0.5 Anthony Volpe 0.5 Ben Rice 0.5 Kyle Manzardo 0.5 Chase DeLauter 0.5

Starting on the mound, Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler carries a 6.5 strikeout projection. This season, Schlittler has been exceptional, recording an impressive 10.125 K/9 rate while racking up 81 strikeouts over 72 innings of work. The underlying metrics point favorably toward selecting more than his projected strikeout total. On the other side, Guardians starter Joey Cantillo holds a 4.5 strikeout line. Cantillo has compiled 52 strikeouts across 58 innings, managing a solid but less explosive 8.069 K/9.

Turning to the hitting projections, superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have their total hits lines set at 0.5. Soto brings a stellar .297 batting average and 47 hits into the matchup, making the higher side of his 0.5 hits projection highly attractive. Meanwhile, Ben Rice enters the contest swinging a very hot bat, sporting a .306 average and 60 hits on the year, suggesting he is another strong candidate to surpass his projection.

How to Redeem PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this fantastic PrizePicks promotion for the upcoming MLB action, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on PrizePicks by providing your standard personal information. (Please note: You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements). Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry using your favorite player projections from the slate. Enjoy: Once your $5 entry is placed, you will activate a $50 guaranteed in lineups.

Rest assured, the outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer, win or lose, the $50 guaranteed in lineups is yours!