PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Iraq-France, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and get $50 in lineups credited to your account when you make a $5 play for France vs. Iraq or any MLB game today.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before France and Iraq take the pitch, it is critical to understand the exact parameters of the welcome offer. Here is a clear breakdown of the current PrizePicks sign-up details:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified On June 22nd, 2026

Promo Code Overview

The structure of this PrizePicks welcome offer provides a straightforward, low-risk path to building your daily fantasy bankroll during the FIFA World Cup. When you create your account and submit a qualifying lineup of just $5—such as a lineup featuring player projections from the France vs. Iraq match—you will automatically receive $50 in lineups. This structure ensures that regardless of whether your initial $5 play yields a winning or losing result, your account is immediately credited with the funds to leverage on future tournament matchups.

Before claiming the offer, it is important to note the basic eligibility rules. This promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers; if you have previously created an account on the platform, you will not qualify for the offer. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. As long as you meet these simple criteria, you are fully cleared to secure your $50 in lineups ahead of kickoff.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

If you are looking for an edge on how to utilize your welcome offer, the anytime goalscorer market presents statistically significant options for today’s France vs. Iraq matchup. Below is a look at some of the top player projections for the game:

Kylian Mbappe more than 0.5 goals

Ousmane Dembele more than 0.5 goals

Jalal Hassan more/less than 0.5 goals

Jalal Hassan more/less than 7.5 goalie fantasy score

Kylian Mbappe more/less than 1.5 goals + assists

Whether you are looking to pick Mbappe to score a goal or target another option, these markets offer a logical starting point. Keep in mind that once you sign up with the exclusive PrizePicks promo code, these are the exact types of World Cup matches and player projections where new users can apply their initial $5 lineup to unlock the $50 in lineups.

Today’s MLB Games To Target

If you prefer to deploy your $50 in lineups on the diamond rather than the pitch, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers a wealth of data-rich opportunities. New users can build their lineups using player projections from any of the following key MLB matchups happening today:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Redeem The PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer before France and Iraq kick off requires following a precise, step-by-step process. Execute these steps to successfully unlock your $50 in lineups for the FIFA World Cup or MLB slate:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific code is required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your new account. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Submit Your First Lineup: Create and submit a $5 lineup. You can use player projections from the France vs. Iraq matchup, today’s MLB games, or any other eligible contest.

Once your $5 play is locked in, PrizePicks will instantly credit your account with the $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in an eligible region where PrizePicks operates to participate.