PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups for Friday World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, you will secure $50 in lineups when you complete a $5 play for today’s World Cup and MLB games.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified June 26th, 2026

Claiming the PrizePicks welcome offer requires a straightforward process. To activate this offer, register a new account and construct your first lineup requiring a minimum $5 play. Once that initial $5 play is finalized, PrizePicks automatically credits your account with $50 in lineups. These funds are immediately accessible to target upcoming World Cup fixtures.

Note that this specific promotion is restricted to new PrizePicks customers. To qualify for the $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time user, meet the specified age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically located within a participating state. Before locking in picks, always verify your local daily fantasy sports regulations to confirm eligibility.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

With high leverage across today’s matches, predicting which players will find the back of the net provides a logical route to activating your offer.

Player (Team) Opponent Goals Erling Haaland (Norway) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Jorgen Strand Larsen (Norway) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Alexander Sorloth (Norway) France Higher/Lower 0.5 Jean-Philippe Mateta (France) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Ousmane Dembele (France) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Bradley Barcola (France) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) Uruguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Borja Iglesias (Spain) Uruguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Lamine Yamal (Spain) Uruguay Higher/Lower 0.5 Agustin Canobbio (Uruguay) Spain Higher/Lower 0.5 Rodrigo Zalazar (Uruguay) Spain Higher/Lower 0.5 Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay) Spain Higher/Lower 0.5 Gilson Benchimol (Cape Verde) Saudi Arabia Higher/Lower 0.5 Dailon Livramento (Cape Verde) Saudi Arabia Higher/Lower 0.5 Garry Rodrigues (Cape Verde) Saudi Arabia Higher/Lower 0.5 Feras Albrikan (Saudi Arabia) Cape Verde Higher/Lower 0.5 Salem Aldawsari (Saudi Arabia) Cape Verde Higher/Lower 0.5 Musab Aljuwayr (Saudi Arabia) Cape Verde Higher/Lower 0.5 Mohamed Alaa (Egypt) IR Iran Higher/Lower 0.5 Haissem Hassan (Egypt) IR Iran Higher/Lower 0.5 Ibrahim Adel (Egypt) IR Iran Higher/Lower 0.5 Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) Egypt Higher/Lower 0.5 Dennis Dargahi (IR Iran) Egypt Higher/Lower 0.5 Ali Alipour (IR Iran) Egypt Higher/Lower 0.5

These projections provide a data-backed foundation for constructing a lineup. These specific matches present prime opportunities to utilize the PrizePicks promo code. Submitting your initial $5 play on any of these featured offensive stars instantly unlocks your $50 in lineups. This strategic approach offers new users optimal flexibility for the remainder of the World Cup schedule.

MLB Games Today: Additional Lineup Opportunities

The promotional capital acquired is not strictly limited to the soccer pitch. If you prefer to apply your $50 in lineups to the baseball diamond, today’s MLB schedule features several high-profile matchups ripe for statistical analysis. Key divisional clashes include the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs facing the Milwaukee Brewers, and a heavyweight NL West battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. These MLB matchups offer excellent alternative avenues to deploy your promotional funds.

Activate The PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $50 in lineups ahead of today’s World Cup and MLB action involves a systematic, step-by-step process. First, create a new account here by supplying standard personal information for identity verification. During registration, it is essential to input the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.

Next, fund your digital wallet by depositing a minimum of $10 via one of the platform’s secure transaction methods. Once the deposit is processed, construct and submit a qualifying $5 play. You can build this play utilizing any available World Cup matches or pivot directly to the MLB board.

The statistical advantage of this welcome offer lies in its fixed outcome. The result of your original $5 play does not matter. Whether your initial play wins or loses, PrizePicks automatically credits your account with the $50 in lineups, supplying the requisite capital to keep building lineups.