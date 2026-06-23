PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups for England-Ghana, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to play $5 and receive $50 in lineups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This welcome offer here applies to all Round 2 matches on June 23–24, including England vs. Ghana (Boston Stadium, 4:00 p.m. ET), Panama vs. Croatia (Toronto Stadium, 7:00 p.m. ET), and Colombia vs. Congo DR (Estadio Guadalajara, 10:00 p.m. ET). Simply sign up, enter code WTOP, deposit at least $10, and submit a $5 lineup on any match to unlock $50 in bonus lineups — win or lose.

What Is the PrizePicks Promo Code for the 2026 World Cup?

The current PrizePicks promo code is WTOP. When new users enter this code during registration and play a $5 lineup, they receive $50 in lineups credited to their account. The promotion is valid for any sport available on PrizePicks, including all FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 matches.

Key details about the PrizePicks WTOP promo code:

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Offer: Play $5, get $50 in lineups

Play $5, get $50 in lineups Eligible users: New PrizePicks customers only

New PrizePicks customers only Minimum deposit: $10

$10 Qualifying play: $5 lineup on any available match or sport

$5 lineup on any available match or sport Payout condition: $50 in lineups credited regardless of whether your $5 play wins or loses This promotion is available to users who meet the minimum age requirements and are located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Verify your local eligibility before signing up.

World Cup Player Projections

By applying our exclusive PrizePicks promo code, new users can parse the data from any of the high-stakes matchups below. Simply select your players, submit a $5 play, and you will instantly unlock $50 in lineups to expand your portfolio for the rest of the tournament.

Player (Team) Opponent Goal Projection Marcus Rashford (ENG) Ghana Higher/Lower 0.5 Anthony Gordon (ENG) Ghana Higher/Lower 0.5 Jude Bellingham (ENG) Ghana Higher/Lower 0.5 Prince Adu (GHA) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Inaki Williams (GHA) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Abdul Fatawu (GHA) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Petar Musa (CRO) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Ante Budimir (CRO) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Andrej Kramaric (CRO) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Jose Fajardo (PAN) Croatia Higher/Lower 0.5 Jose Luis Rodriguez (PAN) Croatia Higher/Lower 0.5 Azarias Londono (PAN) Croatia Higher/Lower 0.5 Cucho Hernandez (COL) Congo DR Higher/Lower 0.5 Andres Gomez (COL) Congo DR Higher/Lower 0.5 Jaminton Campaz (COL) Congo DR Higher/Lower 0.5 Yoane Wissa (COD) Colombia Higher/Lower 0.5 Cedric Bakambu (COD) Colombia Higher/Lower 0.5 Fiston Mayele (COD) Colombia Higher/Lower 0.5

Take advantage of these calculated probabilities by locking in your $5 lineup today, and sit back as your $50 in lineups hits your account regardless of which players ultimately convert their chances on the pitch.

Cross-Sport Value: Today’s MLB Games

Value is not isolated to a single sport. While the World Cup offers excellent volume, today’s Major League Baseball slate presents equally compelling data points for constructing your plays. Once you secure your $50 in lineups, consider diversifying your portfolio by analyzing pitcher and batter projections across the diamond.

Key matchups on today’s MLB schedule include:

Yankees vs. Tigers

Guardians vs. White Sox

Braves vs. Padres

Integrating baseball projections alongside your soccer analysis is a proven recipe for success, allowing you to maximize the utility of your promotional capital.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is a methodical and straightforward process. Follow the required steps below to secure your $50 in lineups before the action starts:

Register a New Account: Begin by clicking here to create your new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, ensure that you input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This variable is strictly required to properly log the offer to your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, navigate to the cashier interface and execute a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your $5 Play: Construct a lineup for any upcoming match—such as England taking on Ghana, Colombia facing Congo DR, or even the Yankees vs. Tigers MLB game—and submit a $5 play. Collect Your Reward: As soon as your initial $5 lineup is logged in the system, $50 in lineups will be credited directly to your account.

One of the most mathematically advantageous aspects of this promotion is that the final result of your original $5 play will not impact your payout. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will automatically hit your account.

Please remember that this offer operates strictly for new users. Players must meet all minimum age and regional requirements for the states in which PrizePicks operates to successfully activate the funds. Always verify your local eligibility before signing up and locking in your World Cup or MLB projections.