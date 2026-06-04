PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Free Lineups for MLB, NBA + NHL (June 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock $50 in free lineups for the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final or MLB games this week. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive promotion allows new users to sign up and play just $5 to receive $50 in free lineups, making it the perfect time to build daily fantasy lineups for exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Atlanta Braves, or the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Houston Astros. Beyond the baseball diamond, this flexible offer can also be applied to build entries across NBA and NHL markets on PrizePicks.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Free Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On June 4, 2026

Taking advantage of the PrizePicks promo code is a straightforward way for fans to boost their daily fantasy bankroll. The mechanics of this welcome offer are simple: sign up and submit a $5 entry on any lineup. Once the initial entry is locked in, users automatically receive $50 in free lineups to build more entries throughout the week.

This promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in free lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of registration and initial entry.

Best Thursday MLB Games

When evaluating a daily fantasy card, checking the latest player projections is a strategic starting point. Below is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Kai-Wei Teng – 4.5 Justin Wrobleski – 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 – Freddie Freeman 1.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Ketel Marte 1.5 – Corbin Carroll 0.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0.5 – Yordan Alvarez 0.5 – Kyle Tucker 0.5 –

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani holds an impressive .301 batting average this season. Given his consistency, projecting him to go over his 1.5 hits prop could be an appealing choice. Similarly, Houston’s Yordan Alvarez boasts a stellar .316 average, making the over on his 0.5 hits projection a strong consideration for any lineup. Conversely, Mookie Betts has struggled with a .189 average, suggesting that taking the under on his 0.5 hits could be a realistic option.

On the mound, Ryne Nelson carries a 4.5 strikeout projection. With a solid 7.16 K/9 average, he has shown the ability to rack up punchouts, making the over a viable play. Meanwhile, Justin Wrobleski is dealing with a lower 3.5 strikeout projection, reflecting his 5.83 K/9 rate. If you anticipate a shorter outing for the Dodgers’ starter, the under might be the safer path.

How to Redeem PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Follow these simple steps to claim the offer and finalize your entry:

Sign Up: Head to the PrizePicks website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to register. Enter the Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process. This is required to claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Build and lock in a lineup with an entry of at least $5.

Once your $5 entry is placed, the $50 in free lineups will activate and appear in your account. The outcome of your original $5 play does not have any impact on receiving the free lineups.