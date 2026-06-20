PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for Saturday World Cup, MLB Games

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All new users can click this link here to redeem the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, which provides $50 in lineups to use for all four World Cup games today.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup Saturday

Before you start building your lineups for Round 2 of the World Cup, make sure you have claimed your welcome offer. With an exciting slate of upcoming fixtures—including the Netherlands taking on Sweden, Germany facing Ivory Coast, Ecuador hosting Curacao, and Tunisia battling Japan—there is no shortage of action to apply your $50 in lineups toward.

Review the table below for the complete details on how to activate your exclusive welcome offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

Getting started with the PrizePicks promo code is a straightforward process designed to boost your bankroll for Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup. We put a lot of stock in finding value early, and to take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, you simply need to complete your registration and submit your first lineup. When you play just $5 on any of the upcoming fixtures, you will receive $50 in lineups added directly to your account, giving you plenty of extra flexibility to navigate market inefficiencies as the tournament progresses.

Before claiming the offer, please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

World Cup Matches Today: Top Goalscorer Projections

If you are hunting for goalscorer markets to build your lineups alongside your PrizePicks promo code, there is no shortage of talent taking the pitch in Round 2. It goes without saying that finding an edge requires looking beyond the surface. We have broken down the top three goalscoring threats from the teams in action today. Identifying high-upside longshots in your projections can often make or break your lineup.

Player (Team) Opponent Memphis Depay (NED) Sweden Donyell Malen (NED) Sweden Guus Til (NED) Sweden Viktor Gyokeres (SWE) Netherlands Alexander Isak (SWE) Netherlands Gustaf Nilsson (SWE) Netherlands Kai Havertz (GER) Ivory Coast Deniz Undav (GER) Ivory Coast Nick Woltemade (GER) Ivory Coast Ange Bonny (CIV) Germany Amad Diallo (CIV) Germany Oumar Diakite (CIV) Germany Koki Ogawa (JPN) Tunisia Ayase Ueda (JPN) Tunisia Keisuke Goto (JPN) Tunisia Firas Chaouat (TUN) Japan Hazem Mastouri (TUN) Japan Rayan Elloumi (TUN) Japan

These fixtures present the perfect opportunity to lock in your lineups. Whether you are backing Kai Havertz to open the scoring for Germany or taking Memphis Depay to find the back of the net against Sweden, you can apply your initial $5 lineup to any of these matchups to easily unlock your $50 in lineups for the rest of the World Cup.

How to Redeem the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Activating your exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your $50 in lineups before the next round of World Cup matches kicks off: