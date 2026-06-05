PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In Lineups For Knicks-Spurs Game 2, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP offer here gives you the ability to play $5 on Knicks-Spurs Game 2 tonight and secure $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 www.ncpgambling.org Promo Confirmed June 5th, 2026 by WTOP

The latest PrizePicks promo code delivers immediate lineup capital for basketball fans analyzing tonight’s clash between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. When activating this welcome offer, you simply need to create an account and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups added directly to your account. Because the $50 in lineups is awarded right away, the result of your initial $5 play wins or loses, offering a high-floor starting point.

This promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers opening a first-time account. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, individuals must satisfy the specific age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is verified and your first $5 play is locked in, you will be fully equipped to utilize your funds on the remainder of the NBA Finals.

PrizePicks NBA Finals Game 2 Projections

New York Knicks Player Projections:

Jalen Brunson: 25.5 Points

25.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns: 11.5 Rebounds

11.5 Rebounds Josh Hart: 8.5 Rebounds

8.5 Rebounds OG Anunoby: 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made

2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Mikal Bridges: 2.5 Assists

San Antonio Spurs Player Projections:

Victor Wembanyama: 26.5 Points

26.5 Points Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points

16.5 Points Julian Champagnie: 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made

2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Devin Vassell: 4.5 Rebounds

4.5 Rebounds De’Aaron Fox: 5.5 Assists

For the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson dominated offensively with a 30-point performance in Game 1, comfortably clearing his current 25.5 scoring projection. On the glass, the rebounding volume was massive; Josh Hart pulled down 15 rebounds, making the higher side of his 8.5 rebound projection an intriguing mathematical angle. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns secured 12 boards to narrowly eclipse his 11.5 mark, indicating consistent rebounding opportunities against San Antonio’s frontcourt.

For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama’s scoring projection sits on a razor’s edge at 26.5 after he posted exactly 26 points in the series opener. Looking further down the roster reveals exploitable volume: Julian Champagnie exploded from beyond the arc with five 3-pointers, smashing his 2.5 projection. Stephon Castle also produced a highly efficient showing, edging past his 16.5-point projection with a 17-point performance. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell’s rebounding projection of 4.5 appears well within reach, considering he doubled that exact number by grabbing 9 rebounds in Game 1.

Today’s MLB Slate With PrizePicks

While the NBA Finals command center stage, baseball fans can also apply their analytical edge to today’s Major League Baseball schedule. Your $50 in lineups can be deployed across a variety of MLB matchups. Today’s notable games include:

Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox @ Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets @ San Diego Padres

By evaluating advanced metrics like xwOBA and barrel rates for hitters in these matchups, users can construct highly correlated baseball lineups to complement their NBA Finals plays.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo WTOP Offer

Ready to leverage the data for tonight’s New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup? Activating this exclusive offer requires a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to claim your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account here using your standard personal information. During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. (Note: You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify). Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 play on tonight’s game.

Once you lock in your qualifying $5 play, you will successfully activate $50 in lineups. The most advantageous element of this structure? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer—whether your initial play wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is officially yours to utilize.