PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for England-Croatia, World Cup, MLB

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Start diving into an awesome, four game World Cup slate today with this link here, and use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive $50 in lineups.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Lineups Wednesday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Unlocking your $50 in lineups is a simple, straightforward process. By signing up with the promotional code, you only need to submit a real-money lineup of at least $5 to qualify. You can build this initial lineup using any of today’s World Cup fixtures, whether you want to focus on the marquee England vs. Croatia matchup or pick player projections from the Panama vs. Ghana clash. Once your $5 lineup is placed, PrizePicks will automatically credit your account with the $50 in lineups to use on future matches.

We put a lot of stock in finding edges, and this is as straightforward as it gets. Keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly available for new PrizePicks customers who have never previously opened an account. To be eligible, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

World Cup Matches Today: Top Goalscorers

With today’s highly anticipated World Cup fixtures fast approaching, diving into the individual player projection markets is an excellent way to prepare. We’ve seen time and time again that analyzing situational context—like a team’s offensive coaching stability or a favorable group-stage dynamic—uncovers hidden value. Best of all, these are the exact matchups where new users can apply their initial $5 lineup to instantly unlock the $50 in lineups.

Below are the goalscorer projections for the top three attacking options on every team taking the pitch in today’s slate. While the board sets the standard line at 0.5 goals across the board, it does stand to reason that the underlying probabilities vary drastically. Targeting a high-volume shooter like Cristiano Ronaldo to clear his projection carries heavy implied probability, whereas backing a longshot like Azizbek Amonov requires a deeper analytical leap. To keep this analysis strictly focused on individual scoring metrics, we are only looking at the projection lines themselves.

Player (Team) Opponent Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Congo DR Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) Congo DR Joao Felix (Portugal) Congo DR Yoane Wissa (Congo DR) Portugal Cedric Bakambu (Congo DR) Portugal Fiston Mayele (Congo DR) Portugal Marcus Rashford (England) Croatia Anthony Gordon (England) Croatia Morgan Rogers (England) Croatia Petar Musa (Croatia) England Ante Budimir (Croatia) England Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) England Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) Panama Prince Adu (Ghana) Panama Inaki Williams (Ghana) Panama Jose Fajardo (Panama) Ghana Jose Luis Rodriguez (Panama) Ghana Azarias Londono (Panama) Ghana Cucho Hernandez (Colombia) Uzbekistan Andres Gomez (Colombia) Uzbekistan Jaminton Campaz (Colombia) Uzbekistan Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) Colombia Igor Sergeev (Uzbekistan) Colombia Azizbek Amonov (Uzbekistan) Colombia

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your daily fantasy welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. If you are a new user who meets the necessary age and region requirements, simply follow these steps to secure your reward before today’s World Cup action kicks off:

Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the desktop site to create your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit a $5 Lineup: Head over to the soccer board and build a lineup using today’s matchups. Whether you are picking projections for the England vs. Croatia showdown or any other fixture, submit a real-money lineup of at least $5 to activate the promotion.

One of the most appealing aspects of this offer is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on your reward. Win, lose, or draw on your initial lineup, the $50 in lineups will be credited directly to your account to use on future World Cup fixtures.