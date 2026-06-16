PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for Any World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive $50 in lineups to use for all four World Cup games Tuesday. Get started here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Whether you are looking to build lineups around heavyweights like France as they face Senegal, or defending champions Argentina taking on Algeria, unlocking your promotional funds is simple. Below is a complete overview of the current welcome offer to get you started on the right foot.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Unlocking the welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to reward first-time players. To claim the offer, users simply need to sign up using the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP and submit a $5 lineup. Regardless of whether your initial lineup wins or loses, PrizePicks will automatically credit your account with $50 in lineups to use on future projections.

It goes without saying that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, users must be located in a participating state and meet the minimum age requirements for their specific jurisdiction. Once registered and verified, your funds can be immediately put into action across the entire Round 1 slate, allowing you to build value-driven daily fantasy lineups featuring player projections from matchups like Norway taking on Iraq or Jordan facing off against Austria.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

Translating player expectations into daily fantasy lineups requires a keen understanding of individual goalscoring probabilities and where the market might be inefficient. When we analyze the board, we put a lot of stock in tactical matchups and defensive vulnerabilities. The table below breaks down the top three most likely goalscorers based on the projections and payouts.

Player (Team) Opponent Jean-Philippe Mateta (FRA) Senegal Ousmane Dembele (FRA) Senegal Bradley Barcola (FRA) Senegal Nicolas Jackson (SEN) France Sadio Mane (SEN) France Cherif Ndiaye (SEN) France Erling Haaland (NOR) Iraq Alexander Sorloth (NOR) Iraq Jorgen Larsen (NOR) Iraq Mohanad Ali (IRQ) Norway Ali Alhamadi (IRQ) Norway Ali Yousif (IRQ) Norway Lautaro Martinez (ARG) Algeria Julian Alvarez (ARG) Algeria Jose Manuel Lopez (ARG) Algeria Nadhir Benbouali (ALG) Argentina Amine Gouiri (ALG) Argentina Mohamed Amoura (ALG) Argentina Marko Arnautovic (AUT) Jordan Michael Gregoritsch (AUT) Jordan Sasa Kalajdzic (AUT) Jordan Abdallah Alfakhori (JOR) Austria Ali Olwan (JOR) Austria Odeh Fakhoury (JOR) Austria

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and easy process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your $50 in lineups ahead of the opening round of World Cup fixtures, whether you are targeting France vs. Senegal or Argentina vs. Algeria.

Create an Account: Download the PrizePicks app or visit their website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required to enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Play a minimum $5 lineup on any available daily fantasy market, such as the upcoming Norway vs. Iraq or Austria vs. Jordan matchups.

The outcome of the original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, PrizePicks will automatically activate and credit the $50 in lineups to your account.

Please note: You must be a new user to qualify for this promotion, and you must meet all legal age and region requirements specific to your jurisdiction.