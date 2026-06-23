Portland plays Chicago after Carleton’s 24-point game

Portland Fire (8-9, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (8-9, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire visits the Chicago Sky after Bridget Carleton scored 24 points in the Fire’s 94-89 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Sky are 1-6 in home games. Chicago is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fire are 2-4 on the road. Portland is seventh in the WNBA averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.6% from deep. Carleton leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Chicago scores 82.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 88.1 Portland gives up. Portland averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Chicago allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 10 the Sky won 98-83 led by 22 points from Kamilla Cardoso, while Carla Leite scored 18 points for the Fire.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Sky. Rickea Jackson is averaging 18 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Carleton is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Fire. Leite is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 1-9, averaging 81.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.2 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Fire: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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