Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for Mexico-Ecuador

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As Mexico prepares to face off against Ecuador in the Round of 32 of the World Cup, soccer fans can secure a $50 deposit bonus with Polymarket promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

By registering with the active Polymarket promo code, users will get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. These bonus funds can be put into action immediately to trade shares on the highly anticipated showdown between Mexico and Ecuador, as well as any other World Cup matches with Polymarket.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2026

With the massive Round of 32 showdown between Mexico and Ecuador approaching, there has never been a better time to get started on the prediction markets. New Polymarket customers can claim an exclusive $50 sign-up bonus to use on this highly anticipated World Cup matchup. Whether you are backing the host nation Mexico, or looking to trade shares on Ecuador’s tournament run, this welcome promotion provides a great head start.

Unlocking the reward is quick and straightforward. The $50 bonus is specifically reserved for new Polymarket customers who register and make an initial deposit of at least $20 into their accounts. To be eligible to claim the offer and trade on the upcoming World Cup action, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Mexico vs. Ecuador Preview

While traditional prediction markets typically open closer to the event, early pre-match probabilities have been calculated for the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador. Although Mexico is favored in this matchup, no one should overlook Ecuador. They needed a win against Germany in the final game of the group stage to advance and they face the likes of Argentina, Brazil and Colombia in CONMEBOL. Take a look at the current probabilities for this highly anticipated matchup (probabilities subject to change before kickoff):

Outcome Probability (%) Mexico Win 43% Draw 34% Ecuador Win 24%

Note: A trade on a draw will win if the game is tied at the end of regulation.

Redeeming Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus ahead of the Mexico vs Ecuador match is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and activate the offer:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information, such as your name and email address. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard platform regulations, you must provide valid proof of identification to successfully verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the welcome offer.

Once your deposit is processed, your bonus will be ready to use. You can immediately begin trading shares on the upcoming World Cup action and explore the wide variety of prediction markets available on the platform.