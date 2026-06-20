Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign Up Bonus for Netherlands-Sweden, World Cup Trades

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides all new users who use this link here to sign up with a $50 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions Saturday.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can claim a generous $50 sign-up bonus to use on the current round of FIFA World Cup soccer action, providing a significant edge before you even make your first trade.

To unlock this offer, users must simply create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once the $50 bonus is unlocked, it can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving users ultimate flexibility to hunt for value across the day’s matches.

You can choose to spread your predictions across today’s earliest fixtures, or save your bonus for upcoming matches in this round, such as Ecuador taking on Curacao or Tunisia squaring off against Japan.

It does stand to reason that whether you are focusing on a heavy favorite or diversifying your predictions across various longshots on the board, this welcome bonus provides the perfect analytical starting point.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus on These Matches

We’ve seen time and time again that successful forecasting comes down to analyzing the implied probabilities. With a full slate of World Cup fixtures scheduled for this round, Polymarket users have a wide variety of markets to choose from when placing their predictions. Below are the current 3-way win probabilities—accounting for a home win, a draw, and an away win—for all Round 2 matchups on the board.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Netherlands vs Sweden 54.4% 24.4% 21.1% Germany vs Ivory Coast 62.1% 21.3% 16.6% Ecuador vs Curacao 86.0% 10.0% 4.0% Tunisia vs Japan 14.7% 23.5% 61.9% Spain vs Saudi Arabia 87.0% 9.6% 3.4% Belgium vs IR Iran 66.5% 20.4% 13.0% Uruguay vs Cape Verde 64.6% 22.8% 12.6% New Zealand vs Egypt 16.9% 24.3% 58.8% Argentina vs Austria 60.4% 23.5% 16.1% France vs Iraq 88.4% 8.5% 3.1% Norway vs Senegal 41.0% 27.7% 31.3% Jordan vs Algeria 16.8% 23.5% 59.7% Portugal vs Uzbekistan 79.3% 13.9% 6.8% England vs Ghana 78.3% 14.7% 7.1% Panama vs Croatia 15.0% 23.1% 61.9% Colombia vs Congo DR 63.8% 22.8% 13.4%

Probabilities are current as of June 20, 2026.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process for the informed analyst. Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup soccer matches on the schedule today and throughout this current round. This gives new users total flexibility to make predictions on their game of choice based on where the highest value lies. Whether you want to jump straight into the action with the Netherlands hosting Sweden, or you prefer to wait for later matchups to see how the market shifts for Ecuador against Curacao, the choice is entirely yours.

To claim your $50 bonus, we suggest following these step-by-step instructions:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP to ensure your account is eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion and unlock your $50 bonus.

Once your deposit clears, your $50 in bonus funds will be credited to your account and ready to be used on the World Cup action. We always give a shoutout to platforms that allow users to leverage data, and this bonus is a great way to start making smart, probability-driven trades.