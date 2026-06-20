Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign Up Bonus for Netherlands-Sweden, World Cup Trades

The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides all new users who use this link here to sign up with a $50 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions Saturday.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup Bonus
|Polymarket Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Polymarket User Offer
|$50 sign-up bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Date Last Verified
|June 20th, 2026
- New Polymarket customers can claim a generous $50 sign-up bonus to use on the current round of FIFA World Cup soccer action, providing a significant edge before you even make your first trade.
- To unlock this offer, users must simply create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.
- Once the $50 bonus is unlocked, it can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving users ultimate flexibility to hunt for value across the day’s matches.
- You can choose to spread your predictions across today’s earliest fixtures, or save your bonus for upcoming matches in this round, such as Ecuador taking on Curacao or Tunisia squaring off against Japan.
It does stand to reason that whether you are focusing on a heavy favorite or diversifying your predictions across various longshots on the board, this welcome bonus provides the perfect analytical starting point.
Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus on These Matches
We’ve seen time and time again that successful forecasting comes down to analyzing the implied probabilities. With a full slate of World Cup fixtures scheduled for this round, Polymarket users have a wide variety of markets to choose from when placing their predictions. Below are the current 3-way win probabilities—accounting for a home win, a draw, and an away win—for all Round 2 matchups on the board.
|Matchup (Home vs Away)
|Home Win %
|Draw %
|Away Win %
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|54.4%
|24.4%
|21.1%
|Germany vs Ivory Coast
|62.1%
|21.3%
|16.6%
|Ecuador vs Curacao
|86.0%
|10.0%
|4.0%
|Tunisia vs Japan
|14.7%
|23.5%
|61.9%
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|87.0%
|9.6%
|3.4%
|Belgium vs IR Iran
|66.5%
|20.4%
|13.0%
|Uruguay vs Cape Verde
|64.6%
|22.8%
|12.6%
|New Zealand vs Egypt
|16.9%
|24.3%
|58.8%
|Argentina vs Austria
|60.4%
|23.5%
|16.1%
|France vs Iraq
|88.4%
|8.5%
|3.1%
|Norway vs Senegal
|41.0%
|27.7%
|31.3%
|Jordan vs Algeria
|16.8%
|23.5%
|59.7%
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|79.3%
|13.9%
|6.8%
|England vs Ghana
|78.3%
|14.7%
|7.1%
|Panama vs Croatia
|15.0%
|23.1%
|61.9%
|Colombia vs Congo DR
|63.8%
|22.8%
|13.4%
Probabilities are current as of June 20, 2026.
How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP
Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process for the informed analyst. Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup soccer matches on the schedule today and throughout this current round. This gives new users total flexibility to make predictions on their game of choice based on where the highest value lies. Whether you want to jump straight into the action with the Netherlands hosting Sweden, or you prefer to wait for later matchups to see how the market shifts for Ecuador against Curacao, the choice is entirely yours.
To claim your $50 bonus, we suggest following these step-by-step instructions:
- Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device.
- Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information.
- Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP to ensure your account is eligible for the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion and unlock your $50 bonus.
Once your deposit clears, your $50 in bonus funds will be credited to your account and ready to be used on the World Cup action. We always give a shoutout to platforms that allow users to leverage data, and this bonus is a great way to start making smart, probability-driven trades.