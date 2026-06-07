Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign Up Bonus for MLB, NASCAR, PGA Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will be a $20 deposit away from securing $50 in bonuses for all of the MLB, NASCAR and PGA trades you want to make on June 7.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On June 7th, 2026

New Polymarket customers are eligible to receive a $50 sign-up bonus to strategically deploy across today’s MLB schedule. Unlocking this welcome offer requires users to complete the registration process and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you the flexibility to trade across multiple baseball markets. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18 or older and physically located within an eligible state. With bonus funds secured, bettors can look toward intriguing matchups with actionable narratives, whether that means backing the New York Mets against a reeling San Diego Padres team, or evaluating the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability BOS @ NYY NYY 60% / BOS 40% NYM @ SD SD 51% / NYM 49% SF @ CHC SF 50% / CHC 50%

If you were to execute a $20 trade on today’s heaviest mathematical favorite, the New York Yankees, a winning trade would return a marginal profit. Conversely, utilizing that same $20 to back the heaviest underdog, the Boston Red Sox, would yield a larger profit if they manage to pull off a road upset.

Looking analytically at the premier BOS @ NYY matchup, the underlying metrics largely support New York as the stronger baseline bet. On the mound, New York suppresses opposing lineups with high efficiency, boasting a 3.30 team ERA that comfortably outpaces Boston’s 3.83 mark. Offensively, the Yankees possess a clear statistical advantage in run production; they maintain a .329 team on-base percentage (OBP) with 304 runs driven in, compared to the Red Sox’s .318 OBP and 238 total RBIs. Based on this measurable gap in both run prevention and offensive output, the data firmly establishes New York’s status as a logical home favorite. The Yankees will go with young ace Cam Schlittler, while the Red Sox turn to Connelly Early.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to translate these baseline metrics into live trades? Activating this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to claim your bonus:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. Verify Your Identity: Supply the necessary proof of identification to authenticate and secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to officially attach the promotional offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Finally, to activate the offer, complete a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is verified, you are fully equipped to begin trading on today’s MLB slate with an analytical edge.