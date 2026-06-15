Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for All World Cup Predictions Monday

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Sign up using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions Monday. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New customers only Requirements 18+ and located in the US Valid As Of June 15th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in flexibility when evaluating promotional value, and this offer delivers exactly that. New Polymarket customers can take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to receive a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for this round of FIFA World Cup action. To qualify, you must be 18 or older, physically present in an eligible Polymarket state, and registering for the first time. Once you have created your account and made an initial deposit of at least $20, the $50 bonus will be unlocked and ready to use.

This straightforward promotion provides excellent flexibility for fans looking to make predictions across the day’s slate of international fixtures. Whether you want to apply your bonus to Belgium’s matchup against Egypt, Uruguay’s clash with Saudi Arabia, or the showdown between IR Iran and New Zealand, the $50 bonus can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule. It does stand to reason that getting extra capital upfront is the smartest way to navigate the trading market.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today

We are always hunting for market inefficiencies, and with a full slate of exciting fixtures on the schedule, you can put your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus to use immediately. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite like Spain or looking for a longshot prediction to hit, analyzing the consensus percentages is key to finding value. The table below breaks down the likelihood of each potential outcome for the upcoming Round 1 matches so you can make an informed trade.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Belgium vs Egypt 59.4% 23.9% 16.6% Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 13.2% 21.9% 64.8% IR Iran vs New Zealand 49.9% 28.4% 21.7% France vs Senegal 64.7% 21.7% 13.6% Iraq vs Norway 6.6% 13.8% 79.5%

Note: The win percentages provided above are current as of June 15, 2026.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $50 sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, the bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for this round—giving new users complete flexibility to execute trades on their game or games of choice.

To claim this exclusive offer and start making your predictions, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Install the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure account security and regulatory compliance. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during registration. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy on any of the day’s exciting international matchups. We’ve seen time and time again that having early access to bonus funds is the best way to capitalize on shifting percentages, from Belgium taking on Egypt to the showdown between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.