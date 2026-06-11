Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Prediction Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for an edge for MLB and World Cup predictions, utilizing the Polymarket promo code WTOP is the perfect way to start. Right now, new customers can score a $50 sign-up bonus simply by creating an account here and making an initial deposit of at least $20.

I’m taking advantage of this extra capital to build my positions on today’s compelling MLB slate, including the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Releases $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 11, 2026

For new customers eager to get some skin in the game for today’s MLB action, this offer is an absolute no-brainer. Using code WTOP unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus. To claim it, you just need to set up a brand-new account and drop in an initial deposit of at least $20.

Once your account is funded, that $50 bonus unlocks, giving you extra ammunition to deploy on today’s games. Whether I’m backing the 45-22 Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox or finding value on the Seattle Mariners (36-32) visiting the Baltimore Orioles (31-37), having house money makes the sweat a lot more fun.

Please keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for completely new customers. Additionally, all participants must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for the promotion. With an action-packed slate featuring top-tier teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, there is no better time to activate this generous welcome offer and lock in your baseball trades.

MLB Probabilities for Thursday

Matchup Probability LAD @ PIT LAD 59.0% / PIT 41.0% SEA @ BAL SEA 51.2% / BAL 48.8% ATL @ CHW ATL 51.9% / CHW 48.1%

If we’re looking to trade a standard $20 on today’s markets, Polymarket’s percentage-based system makes it easy to calculate our payouts. Backing the day’s heaviest favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers at a 59.0% probability—means buying shares at roughly 59 cents each. A $20 investment here buys about 33.9 shares, which would return a total payout of $33.90 if they handle their business (a solid $13.90 profit).

On the flip side, there’s nothing better than hitting big on a live dog. If you trade $20 on the Pittsburgh Pirates at their 41.0% probability (about 41 cents a share), you’re looking at a total payout of around $48.78 if they pull off the upset.

Let’s look at the Dodgers-Pirates matchup to see if that 59.0% probability holds water. When I’m handicapping this one, Los Angeles has a clear statistical edge on both sides of the ball. At the plate, the Dodgers are hitting .264 with a .789 OPS, noticeably outpacing the Pirates’ .253 average and .737 OPS.

The gap widens when we look at the starting rotation and bullpen. The Dodgers’ pitching staff boasts a lockdown 3.24 team ERA and a stingy 1.08 WHIP. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s arms have struggled to a 4.16 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. That’s exactly why the market heavily favors Los Angeles to secure the win today.

Trade on the World Cup with Polymarket

As a savvy punter, I’m always looking ahead to where the next big edge is. While we’re heavily focused on the baseball diamond right now, don’t forget that your Polymarket account gives you access to major global events. You can use it to make trades during the World Cup. Taking the strategies we use for handicapping MLB games and applying them to the World Cup pitch is a fantastic way to diversify our action and chase some massive global payouts.

Polymarket Promo Code Guide for New Users

Getting started is a breeze, and we’re in this together. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion before placing your MLB or World Cup trades:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: Make sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the $50 bonus offer.

Once you’ve knocked out these steps, your promo funds will be ready to roll.