Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Prediction Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Polymarket promo code WTOP gives new customers a $50 bonus after signing up here and making an initial deposit of at least $20 for June 2 MLB games along with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and start of Knicks-Spurs.

I want to make sure you have the capital you need for today’s exciting MLB games. The best part? These bonus funds can be utilized across the board for any matchup on today’s slate, any MLB game this week, and even the upcoming Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Sports Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Date Last Verified June 2, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new customers looking to dive into the platform’s prediction markets. By claiming this offer, new users can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s packed MLB slate. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of the showdown between the Cleveland Guardians (34-27) and the New York Yankees (36-23), or you want to back the Atlanta Braves (40-20) as they host the Toronto Blue Jays (29-31), these bonus funds give you immediate capital to start handicapping like a pro.

To successfully unlock the $50 bonus, new users must complete their account registration and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that to qualify for this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket legally operates. Once your $20 deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account and ready for action.

MLB Probabilities on Tuesday

Matchup Probability SD @ PHI SD 45.0% / PHI 55.0% CLE @ NYY CLE 31.7% / NYY 68.3% TOR @ ATL TOR 45.8% / ATL 54.2% LAD @ ARI LAD 52.9% / ARI 47.1%

If you are looking to maximize a trading promo today, understanding the percentages and potential payouts is key to a nice pay day. For example, trading $20 on today’s heaviest favorite, the New York Yankees (68.3% probability), would yield a steady profit of $8.03. On the other end of the spectrum, placing that same $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Cleveland Guardians (31.7% probability), would return a sizable $40.40 in pure profit if they pull off the upset.

When handicapping that lopsided CLE @ NYY matchup, it becomes clear why New York is heavily favored with a 68.3% vig-free win probability. I’m looking closely at the stats, and the Yankees have absolutely dominated on both sides of the ball. They boast a collective 3.205 pitching ERA and an impressive .770 team OPS at the plate.

The visiting Guardians are struggling to keep pace in those exact same metrics, entering the contest with a 3.741 team ERA and a much softer .691 offensive OPS. That’s a real chance for the Yankees to capitalize, making them a solid anchor for your predictions today.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code Today

If you are ready to get started and put your predictions to the test on upcoming games, activating this offer is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus and join the action, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to secure your account and verify your eligibility. Use Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: When prompted during the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, you will be fully registered, verified, and ready to explore the markets. Whether you’re targeting today’s MLB slate, looking ahead to the rest of the week’s baseball action, or saving your bonus to trade on the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final, you’ll be locked, loaded, and ready to play.