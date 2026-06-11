Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for World Cup Trading This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then make a $20 deposit before today’s World Cup games to get $50 in bonuses credited to your account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Before making your trades on the opening slate of World Cup matches, review the specific parameters of the welcome offer below to ensure you maximize your starting bankroll.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On June 11th, 2026

Details and Overview

The underlying mechanics of this welcome offer are straightforward. New Polymarket customers are eligible to receive a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for the opening slate of FIFA World Cup matches. To secure this promotional value, users must successfully create a new account and process an initial deposit of at least $20. Once those funds clear, the $50 bonus is automatically credited, providing essential flexibility to navigate the day’s busy soccer schedule.

This bonus structure allows bettors to efficiently evaluate multiple World Cup games without immediately risking their entire initial deposit. Whether you want to back Mexico at home or analyze the probability of a draw between the Korea Republic and Czechia, the bonus credits supply the necessary leverage to explore diverse matchups. Please note that this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today

You can optimize your welcome bonus by applying it to any of the opening round’s fixtures. Below are the three-way win probabilities for today’s group stage matches. Analyzing these implied probabilities—home win, draw, and away win—is a proven recipe for success when identifying betting value across the tournament.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Mexico vs South Africa Mexico 70% 21% South Africa 11% Korea Republic vs Czechia Korea Republic 36% 32% Czechia 34%

Diversify Your Action With Today’s MLB Games

If you are looking to balance your World Cup portfolio with domestic action, today’s sports schedule also features an intriguing Major League Baseball slate. Leveraging advanced metrics can help you pinpoint advantageous player props or moneyline value in these cross-league matchups. Today’s notable MLB games include:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Once activated, this $50 welcome bonus can be strategically deployed across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout the opening round. This flexibility enables new users to effectively target high-probability outcomes or identify valuable longshots on the board.

To securely claim this exclusive offer, follow these logical steps:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration sequence here by providing standard personal information to establish your new user profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory and eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up flow, enter the promo code WTOP to officially link the welcome offer to your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete the process by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit is confirmed, your $50 bonus will be activated and immediately credited to your account, giving you the edge you need as you dive into the World Cup and MLB action.