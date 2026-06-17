Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Portugal, England World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then deposit $20 before today’s World Cup matches to unlock $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified June 17th, 2026

From an analytical perspective, this Polymarket promo code offers a straightforward path to maximizing early value. New Polymarket customers who input the code WTOP and complete a qualifying deposit of at least $20 will see their $50 sign-up bonus unlocked automatically. Please note that this promotion operates with strict eligibility parameters: it is exclusively available to first-time users who are 18 or older and physically located in a legally sanctioned Polymarket state.

The strategic advantage of this bonus lies in its flexibility across today’s diverse slate of FIFA World Cup matchups. Whether your projection models point toward backing Portugal against Congo DR, predicting the exact outcome of Croatia taking on England, or finding an edge in the evening clash between Panama and Ghana, your $50 bonus can be deployed across any World Cup match on the schedule. This wide application gives traders the necessary optionality to find the most favorable lines throughout the day.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo On These Matches

Before deploying your $50 welcome bonus, it is essential to contextualize the betting landscape by reviewing the implied win probabilities for today’s FIFA World Cup matches. Assessing these baseline figures allows you to identify potential discrepancies between the market’s expectations and your own predictive models.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Portugal vs. Congo DR 77% 17% 8% England vs. Croatia 58% 26% 18% Ghana vs. Panama 42% 30% 30% Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 10% 20% 72%

Additional Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

While the global focus currently rests on the soccer pitch, discerning traders know that volume and opportunity also exist on the diamond. New Polymarket customers can simultaneously apply their predictive analysis to today’s Major League Baseball slate. Identifying value in specific player props, tracking underlying metrics, or evaluating straight-up winners is a good recipe for success across these key matchups:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing the registration process properly is critical to ensuring your $50 welcome bonus is successfully credited. By following these clear, sequential steps, new Polymarket customers can seamlessly verify their accounts and begin placing data-backed wagers:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by supplying standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification. This KYC (Know Your Customer) step is a standard practice to ensure a secure and compliant betting environment. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration sequence to successfully link your account to the $50 welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time, qualifying deposit of at least $20.

Once these steps are completed and your deposit clears, the $50 sign-up bonus will appear in your account balance. This promotional capital yields immediate flexibility, allowing new users to wager on heavy favorites like Portugal against Congo DR, leverage a tight matchup like England taking on Croatia, or pivot to the MLB slate. By capitalizing on this offer, you secure the freedom to trade on your preferred games using a logical, data-driven approach.