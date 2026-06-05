Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, new customers can take advantage of the Polymarket promo code WTOP signing up here. Get a $50 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 5, 2026

By locking in the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can secure a cool $50 sign-up bonus just in time for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. As Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs look to bounce back against Jalen Brunson’s surging Knicks at the Frost Bank Center, this welcome offer gives us a real chance to build a winning portfolio and trade on various game outcomes without risking as much of our own capital.

To grab this offer, all you need to do is make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit clears, your $50 bonus unlocks instantly.

Making Trades on the Knicks or Spurs

Team Probability (Vig-Free) San Antonio Spurs 66.3% New York Knicks 33.7%

By applying your $50 welcome bonus to the outright winner market, we can trade on either side of this incredible Finals matchup. If I’m playing it safe and backing the home favorite, the San Antonio Spurs (trading at a 66.3% implied probability), a successful $50 trade would yield a solid profit of $22.32.

Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog New York Knicks (at a 33.7% probability) would return a much larger profit of $92.50 if they can pull off another road upset. Personally, there is nothing better than hitting big on an underdog when the stats back it up!

When handicapping which team is the better trade, key metrics from this 2026 postseason suggest the underdog has a serious edge. The Knicks are riding a historic 12-game playoff win streak and boast an elite 18.7 Net Rate, meaning they outscore opponents by 18.7 points per 100 possessions.

Furthermore, New York is dominating the glass, securing 55.2% of all available rebounds. While the Spurs are the betting favorites to bounce back at home, their statistical profile trails slightly; San Antonio has posted a 10.7 Net Rate and a 52.7% Total Rebound Percentage during this playoff run. These figures tell me that grabbing the Knicks at a lower probability percentage could provide massive value.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting in on the action and claiming your $50 welcome bonus is a straightforward process. I’ve broken down exactly what we need to do to activate the offer before the Spurs and Knicks tip off tonight:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure compliance and security, you will need to provide proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be absolutely sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

After knocking out these quick steps, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you the extra ammo you need to trade on tonight’s matchup.