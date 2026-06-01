Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $50 MLB Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the crack of the bat on a Monday, and we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll right out of the gate. If you use the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP here, new customers can score a sweet $50 sign-up bonus just by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

I’m taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the MLB games today, and you can use this reward to find your edge on any of today’s matchups—or honestly, any MLB game this week.

Details for the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

New customers have a prime opportunity to jump into the action with a $50 sign-up bonus. Unlocking this reward is as simple as it gets: just register your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your funds successfully process, that $50 bonus hits your account and provides an immediate boost to your starting bankroll for today’s exciting MLB slate.

I always look for an edge when handicapping, and playing with extra funds is the best advantage we can get. Whether we are looking to place action on the New York Mets visiting the Seattle Mariners on June 2 or the Kansas City Royals squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds, we’re in this together.

Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who have not previously registered an account. You must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state. The morning line is set, so now is the perfect time to secure your welcome offer before the first pitch is thrown at T-Mobile Park or Great American Ball Park.

MLB Probabilities for Monday’s Games

Here is how the board looks for us today. Remember, we are locking in on win probabilities to find our value.

Matchup Probability DET @ TB DET 39.8% / TB 60.2% KC @ CIN KC 35.1% / CIN 64.9% LAD @ ARI LAD 59.2% / ARI 40.8% NYM @ SEA NYM 43.8% / SEA 56.2%

If you want to play it safe and back the heaviest favorite on today’s slate, trading $20 on the Cincinnati Reds (64.9%) would yield a profit of $9.57. But if you’re like me and love chasing a bigger payout, taking a chance on the biggest underdog—the Kansas City Royals (35.1%)—with that same $20 would return a generous $34.60 in pure profit if they manage to pull off the road upset. There is nothing better than a nice pay day on a dog!

I am placing my focus on the marquee LAD @ ARI clash. Los Angeles brings a stark statistical advantage that makes them one of the most fundamentally sound bets of the day. The Dodgers boast a dangerous .792 team OPS and .263 batting average, easily clearing the Diamondbacks’ .704 OPS and .245 average.

When you handicap the pitching, the gap is just as pronounced. Los Angeles wields a stellar 3.075 overall staff ERA with 9.155 strikeouts per nine innings, outclassing Arizona’s 4.02 overall ERA and 7.25 K/9 rate.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to step up to the plate and get in on today’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus so we can start building that bankroll:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete your activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 offer will be fully activated, and you will be ready to back your favorite MLB matchups on the board.