Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-Austria, World Cup Action Today

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Sign up using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on the World Cup today, including Argentina vs. Austria. Use this link here to get started.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Sign-Up Bonus
Take a look at the details for this Polymarket promo code offer. Use this opportunity to dive into all four World Cup matches today, including a fantastic matchup between Argentina and Austria with a bonus in hand. Here is the full offer:
Polymarket Promo Code
WTOP
New Polymarket User Offer
$50 sign-up bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Information Confirmed
June 22nd, 2026
Offer Overview
For new Polymarket customers looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action, this exclusive welcome offer provides an excellent starting point to build your portfolio. By signing up today, you can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use on the highly anticipated group stage matchup between Argentina and Austria. We’ve seen time and time again that getting a head start on your available capital opens up opportunities to capitalize on fluctuating futures prices and daily trading markets.
To successfully unlock this reward, simply register your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. It does stand to reason that certain rules apply: this promotion is strictly available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account, ready to be traded on the Argentina vs. Austria clash.
Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on Argentina vs. Austria
Outcome
Probability (%)
Argentina Win
66.4%
Draw
20.9%
Austria Win
12.7%
Note: The listed implied probabilities are sourced from Polymarket and are current as of June 22, 2026.
Looking at the raw numbers, the percentages tell a clear story. Argentina sits with a commanding 66.4% implied probability to win outright. Finding value here means deciding if Austria’s 12.7% chance is an undervalued longshot worth a trade, or if playing the draw at 20.9% provides a smarter statistical edge.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Polymarket promo code for the World Cup?
The Polymarket promo code is WTOP. It unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for new users who deposit a minimum of $20.
When do Norway and Senegal play in the 2026 World Cup?
Norway vs. Senegal kicks off on June 23, 2026, at 12:00 AM UTC (8:00 PM ET on June 22) at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Who is favored to win Norway vs. Senegal?
Norway is the slight favorite with a 44% win probability. Senegal has a 28.7% chance of winning, and there is a 27.3% probability of a draw.
Where is Norway vs. Senegal being played?
The match takes place at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The venue has a capacity of 80,663.
How much do I need to deposit to get the Polymarket bonus?
You need to make a minimum first deposit of $20 to activate the $50 bonus using promo code WTOP.
Can I use the Polymarket bonus on any market?
Yes. While this promotion is highlighted for the Norway vs. Senegal FIFA World Cup match, the $50 bonus can be used on any active market available on Polymarket.
Are betting odds available for Norway vs. Senegal?
Official moneyline betting odds are not yet posted for this match. Odds typically become available 1–7 days before kickoff. The probability data shown above reflects pre-match market estimates.